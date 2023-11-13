FBI HQ Expected To Bring 7,500+ Jobs To Greenbelt, MD

FBI Headquarters will soon be located on more than 60 acres in Greenbelt, Maryland, and is projected to bring more than 7,500 jobs to the state.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at a Nov. 10 press conference the state is “thrilled” to welcome the FBI to Prince George’s County.

“At a time when the current FBI building in Washington, D.C. is literally falling apart; at a time when incidents of hate crimes are growing here at home; at a time when the nature of national security is changing, with an increased focus on cybersecurity; at a time when access to affordable transit isn’t just a bonus, it’s a necessity for employees in the modern workforce — in this time and in this moment, there is no question. The FBI belongs in Maryland,” Moore said.

In addition to job creation, Moore said Greenbelt’s selection for the headquarters is expected to generate more than $4 billion in economic activity.

The U.S. General Services Administration said in a news release that it selected the site because of its low cost to taxpayers, transportation access, and its “certainty on project delivery schedule.”

“GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

New Conair Distribution Center Will Bring 700 Jobs To Maryland Conair LLC will create 700 jobs at a new distribution center in Washington County, MD; Maryland Department of Commerce expands site selection portal to more than 3,100 properties. Read more…

The projected cost for the project is roughly $26.2 million, according to GSA.

Greenbelt was one of three sites, including Landover, Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia, considered for the headquarters.

“Under GSA’s site selection process, panels are tasked with conducting an evaluation of the sites and submitting a recommendation,” GSA stated in a Q&A document on its website, “and the Site Selection Authority’s role is to use independent judgment in making a final determination of which site is most advantageous to the government. This process is consistent with GSA’s best practices on site selection.”