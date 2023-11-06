Siemens To Invest $150M In Dallas-Fort Worth Manufacturing Plant

“There’s never been a better time to invest in critical electrical infrastructure and green mobility to support the backbone of America’s economy. The hardware and software we offer — produced through our expanded U.S. manufacturing presence — will ensure that growing industries can meet demand while continuing to make progress in decarbonizing operations,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “With this latest step, Siemens is delivering on its €2 billion global investment strategy for 2023 to boost growth, innovation and resilience.”

Siemens Investments To Create 1,700 Jobs Across U.S.

The Texas project is part of a $500 million investment Siemens will make in U.S. manufacturing for critical infrastructure in 2023. These projects will support high-growth markets like data centers, batteries, semiconductors, EV charging and rail transportation and are part of a larger global investment strategy.

Earlier this year, Siemens announced a $220 million investment in a new rail manufacturing facility in Lexington, North Carolina. Construction of this facility is now underway. The company is also investing in two electrical-products manufacturing plants in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Pomona, California. These projects bring Siemens’ overall investment in the U.S. this year to $510 million, which will create 1,700 jobs.

“There’s never been a better time to invest in critical electrical infrastructure and green mobility to support the backbone of America’s economy.”

— Roland Busch,

President/CEO, Siemens AG

The new Fort Worth facility and the Grand Prairie and Pomona extensions will meet booming demand for the electrification of critical infrastructure: data centers, battery plants, semiconductor facilities and EV charging. Production at the new facility in Fort Worth is expected to start in calendar year 2024, gearing up for full operations in 2025. The factory will be built and operated using Siemens advanced manufacturing tools, including digital twin technology and high-tech automation to ensure the highest quality, efficiency and sustainability levels. The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will be used to capture and analyze data from the shop floor on production and product performance in real time.