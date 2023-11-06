Siemens To Invest $150M In Dallas-Fort Worth Manufacturing Plant

In Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Siemens will invest $150 million in a new high-tech manufacturing plant to help power American data centers and critical infrastructure. The plant will produce state-of-the-art reliable and efficient electrical equipment. It will enable accelerated growth of U.S. data centers — which is being driven by the exponential adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) — and ensure secure operation of critical infrastructure. This investment specifically supports long-term customers in the data center industry, where demand is expected to grow by around 10 percent annually through 2030.
“There’s never been a better time to invest in critical electrical infrastructure and green mobility to support the backbone of America’s economy. The hardware and software we offer — produced through our expanded U.S. manufacturing presence — will ensure that growing industries can meet demand while continuing to make progress in decarbonizing operations,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “With this latest step, Siemens is delivering on its €2 billion global investment strategy for 2023 to boost growth, innovation and resilience.”
Siemens Investments To Create 1,700 Jobs Across U.S.
The Texas project is part of a $500 million investment Siemens will make in U.S. manufacturing for critical infrastructure in 2023. These projects will support high-growth markets like data centers, batteries, semiconductors, EV charging and rail transportation and are part of a larger global investment strategy.
Earlier this year, Siemens announced a $220 million investment in a new rail manufacturing facility in Lexington, North Carolina. Construction of this facility is now underway. The company is also investing in two electrical-products manufacturing plants in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Pomona, California. These projects bring Siemens’ overall investment in the U.S. this year to $510 million, which will create 1,700 jobs.
The new Fort Worth facility and the Grand Prairie and Pomona extensions will meet booming demand for the electrification of critical infrastructure: data centers, battery plants, semiconductor facilities and EV charging. Production at the new facility in Fort Worth is expected to start in calendar year 2024, gearing up for full operations in 2025. The factory will be built and operated using Siemens advanced manufacturing tools, including digital twin technology and high-tech automation to ensure the highest quality, efficiency and sustainability levels. The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will be used to capture and analyze data from the shop floor on production and product performance in real time.
Wise Expands Austin Office, Grows Workforce
In more news from Texas, global technology company Wise is relocating its Austin office to The Domain Tower II on Alterra Parkway. It will be the sole tenant on the 23rd floor of the building: Wise previously occupied offices at 14205 North Mopac in North Austin. The company also plans to increase its Austin-based workforce by 50% in 2024.
Wise first moved to Austin in January of 2022 and has since established a full-stack operation with 180 employees in product management, software engineering, operations, sales, and customer support.
“As our North America business continues to grow, having a full-stack operation based in Austin has allowed us to move swiftly to build an innovative and collaborative team dedicated to creating the products and services to meet the needs of our customers,” said Harsh Sinha, Chief Technology Officer and interim CEO, Wise. “The move to Domain Tower II will allow us to continue to meet that demand by giving us the space to grow our Austin-based headcount in 2024 and beyond.”
Earlier this year, Wise was named as a 2023 Great Place to Work in Austin by Built In, the online community for startups and tech companies.
“As Wise, a global technology leader, expands its Austin footprint and plans to significantly expand its local workforce, we witness a remarkable testament to Austin’s thriving tech ecosystem. Austin is a top global destination for business and investment through the power of our vibrant community and ecosystem of innovation,” said Roland Peña, senior vice president of global tech & innovation at Opportunity Austin.
“It’s thanks to industry innovators like Wise that Texas continues to be a titan in the technology sector,” said Texas Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz. “We thank Wise for their continued growth in Texas and for selecting Austin as the location for their new U.S. headquarters while creating hundreds of new jobs for hardworking Texans.”
Wise has more than 5,000 employees representing 125 nationalities working across 17 offices around the world. In the U.S., Wise has more than 700 employees within office locations in Austin, Tampa and New York City.
In June, Siemens announced its global investment strategy in new high-tech factories, innovation labs and education centers to expand leadership in digitalization, automation, electrification and sustainability. As part of this strategy — which totals around $2.15 billion — Siemens has also announced investments in regions including China, Southeast Asia, and Europe.