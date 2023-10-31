Refresco Plans $30.5M Expansion At Joplin, MO, Site

A national beverage bottling manufacturer will invest $30.5 million to expand its Joplin, Missouri, distribution center.

Refresco’s decision to further invest in Joplin will bring 40 jobs to the community, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The average wage for positions is expected to be “well above the county average.”

“Refresco’s growth in Joplin is creating opportunities that are helping Missourians prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “This company’s decision to expand its existing location demonstrates our state’s ability to provide what businesses need to thrive.”

The expansion will include a new production line to increase capacity at the facility in the Joplin-Webb Industrial Park, according to DED.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state is pleased to see a leading manufacturer like Refresco “investing and creating jobs” in Joplin.

“Our state’s low costs, skilled workforce, and commitment to infrastructure are producing results, including in our southwest region,” Parson said.

The Joplin location was established in 1993 and its most recent expansion began in late 2020, according to Missouri Partnership. At the time, Refresco invested nearly $7 million and created 95 jobs, bringing its total employment for the Joplin site to nearly 300 people.

Refresco has more than 70 manufacturing sites throughout the U.S., Europe, and Australia.