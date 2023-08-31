The new facility furthers the company's investment in the Greater Boise area, along with the distinction of being the first in the world to feature external signage of Pepsi’s new logo.

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to open its new 109,000-square-foot distribution facility in Nampa, Idaho. With a longtime presence in the state, PBNA is furthering its investment in the Greater Boise community as it continues to grow through sustainable business solutions and job opportunities for residents. The company has expressed that the new facility will meet the growing demand for PBNA products and accommodate future growth. The new distribution facility will have 135 full-time employees, with PepsiCo working to fill more positions there. This facility is hiring across merchandising, delivery, warehouse, and sales operations.

The new building in Boise is also the first facility in the world to feature external signage of Pepsi’s new logo (its first update of the iconic Pepsi globe in 14 years). Designed with sustainability at the forefront, the new facility is equipped with industry-leading technologies and sustainable solutions to further PBNA’s larger sustainability goals of bringing positive environmental advances to Idaho and beyond. Key features include fully electrified warehouse equipment, a modernized employee-centric office space, state-of-the-art fleet shop, and an optimized warehouse space for future growth.

