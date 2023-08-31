US Motor Works To Build $19M Kansas City Fulfillment Center

After-market automotive part manufacturer and distributor US Motor Works will invest $19.2 million to build a new, 167,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Liberty, Missouri. The facility will operate at full capacity in January 2024, according to the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC).

“Being centrally located in the U.S. and specifically in the Kansas City area, our new facility will be three days away from 90% of the country by truck,” said Gil Benjamin, president and CEO of US Motor Works. “This new fulfillment center will not only allow us to serve our customers better, but it will also allow our products and brands to continue growing without space limitations.”

The facility, located at the Heartland Meadows Industrial Park, will allow US Motor Works to centralize distribution, expand capabilities and shorten delivery times. The company currently operates in six North American facilities, with headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California. The facility will also be the company’s first in the Midwest – US Motor Works currently operates out four facilities in California; one in Duluth, Georgia; and one in Monterrey, Mexico; with corporate offices located in Santa Fe Springs, California.

“We’re excited to welcome US Motor Works to Missouri as it continues to grow its family-owned business across North America,” said Governor Mike Parson. “The strategic choice of Missouri underscores the significance of our state’s central location, well-trained workforce, and business-friendly environment, which collectively positions us as a premier logistics hub. Missouri continues to be appealing for companies searching for an optimal place to expand their business.”

The Kansas City region is a leading North American logistics hub and key location for distribution, with abundant access to rail, air, water and road transportation, according to the KCADC.

“The Kansas City region continues to attract major industrial investment, with companies like US Motor Works choosing the area as they strive to serve their customers better and faster than ever before,” said Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort. “With more than 70 million square feet of industrial development in the last ten years and more than 190,000 skilled workers, Kansas City has established itself as a leading center for distribution operations within North America.”