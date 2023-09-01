Amazon Web Services to establish two data center campuses, while Press Glass will expand its current facility in Henry County.

Two companies anticipate bringing a combined $11.2 billion to Virginia by 2040.

Amazon Web Services has planned an $11 billion investment in Louisa County that would establish two data center campuses in the county’s Technology Overlay District. With a target date of 2040, the projects are part of Amazon’s goal of investing $35 billion statewide and will create hundreds of jobs.

Roger Wehner, Amazon Web Services Director of Economic Development, said the data centers reinforce a longterm commitment to the Commonwealth.

“Virginia hosted our first data centers when we launched in 2006, and over the last decade AWS invested more than $51.9 billion in the Commonwealth while supporting thousands of jobs,” Wehner said. “This new investment in Louisa County builds on our rich partnership with the state and we look forward to delivering and supporting programs that will benefit Louisa County residents.”

Amazon Web Services’s expansion to rural Virginia will bring a “transformational” economic impact to the area, according to Jason El Koubi, Virginia Economic Development Partnership President and CEO.

The projects also come with an increased tax base, which will go toward area schools, essential services, and infrastructure investments.

Meanwhile, Europe’s largest independent glass fabricator, Press Glass Inc., is set to invest $155.2 million as part of an expansion at Henry County’s Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park. Press Glass expects to create more than 300 jobs – more than doubling its number of employees – with the 360,000-square-foot addition to its existing facility.

“Press Glass’ decision to expand its manufacturing facility in Commonwealth Crossing speaks not only to the strength of Press Glass’ position in their industry but also to the decision local (elected) officials made 15 years ago to invest in a modern industrial park that would be attractive to growth companies like Press Glass,” said James McClain, Chair, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Council.

Expanding the factory in Ridgeway is a “natural step,” according to Press Glass Inc. President Maciej Migalski.

“After the expansion, the Ridgeway plant will be one of the largest and most automated facilities processing architectural glass in the USA,” Migalski said.