With a population of approximately 62,000, and part of a metropolitan service area of over 300,000, Richland is fortunate to have a very skilled workforce, low unemployment rate, and an average median income of approximately $90,000.

BF: What are the key industries in Richland, WA?



Wallner: Key industries of the region are strongly rooted in agriculture (wine, potatoes, onions, wheat, and so many more), R&D, nuclear power generation, energy, and manufacturing. The bulk of the world’s potatoes are grown in the Pacific Northwest and serve as a primary source of french fries for the world. Healthcare and education are also at the top of the major employers and industries thriving in Richland.

BF: What are long-standing advantages for business in your region?



Wallner: Richland’s key focus is Clean Up to Clean Energy as the Hanford Site is continuing to decommission and clean up legacy waste from that site, the community has shifted focus toward clean energy manufacturing, and supporting industries to take the area into the future post-Hanford.

“…our Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park has received increased interest from the clean energy sector. This has fostered evolutions in manufacturing technologies, more efficiency in manufacturing and production, research and development of emerging technologies, and the expansion of some of our long-time anchor businesses.” — Amanda Wallner

With over 2,000 acres of available industrial property served by rail, and adjacent Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to a national laboratory and Energy Northwest’s Columbia Generating Station, our Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park has received increased interest from the clean energy sector. This has fostered evolutions in manufacturing technologies, more efficiency in manufacturing and production, research and development of emerging technologies, and the expansion of some of our long-time anchor businesses. We have seen growth not just in the energy sector, but also in aerospace and engineering, highlighted by the recent ATI expansion announcement at their Richland facility in July 2023.

BF: What is a recent project relocation or expansion you’d like to highlight?

Wallner: ATI has had a location in Richland for over 25 years, and expansion at this facility by a world leader in the titanium production market is a signal to industry that Richland is a great place to do business. This expansion made Richland a brighter spot on the map for industrial innovation and we are proud to have a company with a strong foothold in the defense and aerospace industries in our industrial park. Being the first company (in Richland and the state) to receive the Targeted Urban Area Tax Exemption from Richland’s City Council is another nod to the project.

BF: What incentives and infrastructure can be found in Richland, WA?



Wallner: The newest recruitment tool in Washington State, Richland specifically, is the Targeted Area Tax Exemption program offering a manufacturing company property tax relief for up to 10 years for preferred activities within the program. This can be a vital decision factor for location or expansion of businesses to the Pacific Northwest where it otherwise may not have been a consideration.

Additionally, our focus on infrastructure and strong regional planning offers significant advantages and partnerships with businesses locating in the area. As a Class I city, Richland is a one-stop shop for business services such as utilities (water, wastewater, irrigation, power, and solid waste), and our industrial park is served by two class I rail lines as well as regional highway and barge networks.

Proximity to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Washington State University also offer advantages to this area with community opportunities in research advancements and start-ups that would otherwise be unavailable.