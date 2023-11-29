First Word: 2024 Site Seekers’ Guide Is Here

The Business Facilities 2024 Annual Site Seekers’ Guide (SSG) in this issue gives you and your site selection team the latest information and resources for your relocation and expansion project decisions. Each of the SSG Location Profiles includes an overview of the industries primed for growth, recent corporate investments, incentives, and more. Whether at the start of an investment decision or narrowing your short list, the Site Seekers’ Guide is a year-round resource to get the skinny on potential locations.

New this year, the SSG Location Profiles will be available online at BusinessFacilities.com/ssg — providing the opportunity to peruse locations across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and more in that format. Throughout the year, new location profiles will be added and existing profiles updated. The online version of Business Facilities’ Site Seekers’ Guide also includes the Latest News on investments and initiatives, as well as highlighting Featured Locations. But there’s no need to wait to view these featured communities — they are all available in this issue.

Also in the pages of this issue, you’ll find the type of content published by Business Facilities throughout the year — a plethora of information to help shape and accelerate site selection decisions. The value of military communities, including workforce assets, is explored in the feature article by Associate Editor, Kari Williams. And, the evolution of aviation sites and facilities also gets a look. It’s not news that the importance of quality of life has expanded for companies’ location decisions, and this article showcases the lifestyle and amenities among a broad array of locations.



With 2024 around the corner, our editorial team continues to delve into covering the news and developments you need to know. Our bi-weekly BF Editors’ Blog is one more way we’re bringing you those stories. Share your ideas with suggested topics; send an e-mail to kwilliams@groupc.com. Or, reach out to me directly.

Here’s to successful site searches in 2024!



Business Facilities November / December 2023 Issue

ON THE COVER

Site Seekers’ Guide: Location Profiles | Our annual Site Seekers’ Guide, featuring in-depth profiles of the 50 states; Washington, DC; Puerto Rico; Canada; and the Caribbean, is a one-stop resource in the search for the ideal location for a company’s relocation or expansion project.

FEATURES

Investing In Military Communities | Economic development leaders share insights on what makes the military and defense industries a boon for communities nationwide.

Reaching New Heights | Advancements in aviation technologies and infrastructure are impacting site selection decisions even outside the industry.

South Carolina Governor’s Report | Governor Henry McMaster shares why he believes business is booming in the Palmetto State and how the trend will continue.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Site Selection & Quality Of Life | Access to education, healthcare, and a rich variety of activities and amenities has climbed the list of factors in site decisions.

Sowing Seeds For The Ag Industry | Locations that encourage and support agribusiness share their keys to success.

Tourism & Hospitality Find “Renaissance Era” | With COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions in the past, cities are making the most of the projected increase for the travel and tourism industries.

Ready For Their Close-Up | Digital media and film industries help cities attract businesses through incentives, scenery, and talent.

DEPARTMENTS

Q&A: Opportunity In Richland, WA | This Pacific Northwest city provides a strategic location for companies across a number of industries. With Amanda Wallner, Economic Development Manager, City of Richmond, WA.

Why…? New York | Innovation and initiatives at the state level support growth in manufacturing, clean energy, and more. With Hope Knight, President, CEO & Commissioner, Empire State Development.

The Last Word | Smart city labels and initiatives are one marker for companies seeking locations that offer cutting-edge infrastructure for business and residents. With Mary Scott Nabers, President & CEO of Strategies Partnerships, Inc.

