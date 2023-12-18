NY State Enters $10B Partnership With Semiconductor Industry

New York state has entered into a $10 billion partnership with several semiconductor industry leaders to establish research and manufacturing in the state, creating at least 700 jobs in the process.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the collaboration, which includes the likes of IBM, Micron, and Applied Materials, should send the message that the state is “open for business.”

“From our Green CHIPS legislation to Micron’s historic investment and the creation of GO-SEMI, we’re building the future of semiconductor research right here in New York,” Hochul said. “This industry is creating real opportunity in our state with major regional investments, countless new jobs, and bold commitments to workforce development and sustainability, and my administration will keep working with elected and industry leaders to make New York a global chipmaking superpower.”

The partnership will fund construction of the first publicly owned High NA EUV Center in North America at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex, according to the governor’s office.

Dave Anderson, NY CREATES President, said Hochul’s vision to make New York State the “epicenter for semiconductor-based” research and development is becoming a reality.

“As a result of this historic investment, under the leadership of Governor Hochul and the continued and tireless support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, NY CREATES and our partners will secure our place at the forefront of global chip development for years to come,” Anderson said. “This expansion sets the stage for long-term growth and new job opportunities here and throughout the state, contributing significantly to the nation’s innovation economy and demonstrating why the Albany NanoTech Complex is ready to host the critically important National Semiconductor Technology Center.”

The Buffalo Urban League will construct a $25 million headquarters in the area’s East Side, consolidating into one, 40,000-square-foot building, in hopes of bolstering its presence and supporting investments.

Recent developments in the area include the Northland Corridor, a $60 million project featuring the Northland Workforce Training Center, and East Side Avenues program, which is a $65 million investment.

The consolidation, according to the Urban League, “intends to reflect the neighborhood’s culture and sustainability, while fostering private conversations and community engagement.”