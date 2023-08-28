OnSolve Launches New Technology Office In India

The critical event management company is deepening its commitment to innovation and creating 100 jobs in Bengaluru, accelerating the advancement of its OnSolve Platform.

OnSolve® recently opened a new technology office in Bengaluru, India. The critical event management provider enables organizations to mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes.

The new location marks an important milestone in the company’s growth and innovation strategy, and reinforces its commitment to advancing its Artificial Intelligence-powered platform. The OnSolve Bengaluru office will create more than 100 engineering jobs across core product operations teams, including AI and machine learning development, database management, technical support and security operations.

“Expanding our tech presence to India underscores our dedication to innovation and commitment to solving the most complex issues for our customers,” said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. “As we remain focused on protecting communities and unlocking operational agility for organizations, our team in this region and the work they are focused on will be essential to transforming how the world mitigates and responds to physical threats.”

Choosing Bengaluru

Overall, Bengaluru was selected as the location for OnSolve’s innovation center due to its vibrant technology ecosystem and skilled talent pool. By establishing a presence in this thriving hub, OnSolve aims to tap into the region’s vast resources and local expertise to strengthen the OnSolve Platform and its competitive position in the market.

“We are excited to expand our innovation efforts to India and create high-tech jobs in Bengaluru,” said Ranjith Keloth, Managing Director, India, OnSolve…

Click here to read the rest of this article on Continuity Insights.

Want to learn more about corporate expansion in Asia-Pacific?

Considering APAC for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Asia-Pacific economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.