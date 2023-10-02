Cybecs, An Israeli Cybersecurity Firm, To Establish HQ In Tampa

Plus, Lynx Automation will relocate its corporate headquarters to Tampa Bay from California.

An Israeli cybersecurity company will establish its regional headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and expects to bring 150 jobs to the area over three years.

Cybecs plans to lease a downtown Tampa location “as it ramps up its operations” in the region, according to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, and will have openings for information technology, software development, and human resources staff.

“We continue to see interest from not only technology companies but also international companies choosing Tampa to launch or expand their U.S. operations,” said Tampa Bay EDC Chair Angel Gonzalez. “We welcome Cybecs to our community, which is another great addition to our thriving technology and cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Cybecs provides services to a variety of industries ranging from defense and e-commerce to education and health care.

“We were looking to expand with an office in the Eastern time zone, particularly the Southeast, and Tampa stood out to us because of the strong tech presence here,” said Asaf Levy, CEO of Cybecs. “We’re excited to build a strong team in Tampa, tapping into the deep pool of tech talent that this growing city has to offer.”

More than 40% of the region’s new prospects in 2023 have been international companies. Cybecs joins fellow cybersecurity companies Ridgeline International, Rapid7, and OPSWAT that have expanded in Tampa, according to the EDC.

Earlier this month, the Tampa EDC also announced that the property automation company Lynx Automation would relocate its corporate headquarters to Tampa Bay from California.

Resha Shroff, co-founder and CEO of Lynx Automation, said the company has enjoyed working with the Tampa Bay and St. Pete economic development councils.

“We already have customers in the area, and we know there is greater opportunity to further expand our customer base here,” Shroff said. “We’re confident Tampa Bay is the perfect fit for us, and we look forward to being a part of this growing technology and startup ecosystem.”

Lynx Automation plans to hire 50 people locally for roles in account management, customer support, sales, and software engineering.