Newport News Shipbuilding Brings Dozens Of Jobs to Norfolk, VA

Newport News Shipbuilding’s additional campus in Norfolk, Virginia, is bringing dozens of jobs to the area, according to the city’s mayor.

“As an essential corporate citizen in our region, HII and its remarkable shipbuilders serve as a vital force in protecting our national security and shaping the future of defense,” Mayor Kenny Alexander said. “We thank HII for choosing to invest in Norfolk and reaffirming our commitment to workforce development by bringing dozens of highly-sought after jobs to our city.”

The Norfolk Campus, located on land leased from Fairlead at the Fairwinds Landing development, supports continued progress “toward more effective and efficient shipbuilding,” according to HII.

“This is a prime example of how we’re innovating, thinking differently and improving efficiency when it comes to building the aircraft carriers our nation needs,” said Les Smith, NNS Vice President for Enterprise (CVN 80), Doris Miller (CVN 81) and future aircraft carrier programs. “Coupling our energized workforce with this additional capacity is already yielding positive results and we expect to see great synergy as a result of this intentional investment.”

Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer for aircraft carriers, said the Norfolk campus is an example of what can happen when the Navy-industry team works cohesively to “drive new shipbuilding efficiencies into programs” and invest in workers and their communities.

“I think the fact that we’re able to both expand capacity but at the same time make it easier for employees that work in this area with shorter commutes, good parking, is not only good for them, but hopefully it’ll attract more people to the shipbuilding business,” Moton said.

HII investment and Navy funding contributed to the campus, which allows for future growth.

