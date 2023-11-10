Nissin Foods To Create 300 Jobs In South Carolina

Nissin Foods, inventors of the first instant ramen noodle, will invest $228 million to expand its U.S. footprint with new operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The Tokyo-based company’s project will create more than 300 new jobs.

“Nissin Foods has seen sustained sales growth year-over-year, especially over the last five years, driven by unprecedented demand for our products,” said Nissin Foods President and CEO Michael Price. “As we developed the company’s expansion plans, we determined early on that Greenville, South Carolina was the ideal location for our newest manufacturing facility.

“Greenville is among the fastest growing manufacturing cities in the country, and many other top brands are produced there,” continued Price. “In addition to being a significant milestone in Nissin’s history, this investment will allow us to optimize production capabilities, grow the organization, bring jobs to the community and continue to fortify our innovation pipeline.”

Nissin plans to purchase a 640,640-square-foot building located in Piedmont for the new manufacturing facility. The company also has existing manufacturing facilities in Lancaster, PA and Gardena, CA. Operations are expected to be online in August 2025.

“Congratulations to Nissin Foods and Greenville County on bringing over 300 new jobs to South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This collaboration provides additional opportunities for Nissin Foods to serve its worldwide customer base while contributing to the Greenville community.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

“This announcement exemplifies the international reach of South Carolina’s pro-business reputation,” commented Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Nissin Foods is primed for success in Greenville County as the strong workforce and abundant community support give the company an ideal environment to keep pace with growth and demand.”

Nissin Foods’ large and growing brand portfolio includes Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl and Fire Wok. The new Greenville County operation will help the company enhance continued product development and innovation while meeting the surging consumer demand. Products to be made at the new Greenville County facility were not identified by company officials.

“Greenville County welcomes Nissin Foods as it establishes its Southeastern manufacturing presence in Greenville County,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp. “The company is a global leader in producing ramen products including Cup Noodles, Top Ramen and other delicious and convenient favorites enjoyed worldwide. We welcome Nissin Foods to our international community of companies and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.”