Virginia will gain more than 50 jobs as a result of two family-owned companies expanding their operations.

Parkland Direct, a high-volume lithographic print and custom envelope manufacturer, plans to add 50,000-square-feet to its Bedford County site. The $10 million investment will increase production capacity and create 41 jobs, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“The growth of Parkland Direct is a testament to their resilience and vision,” said Jimmy Robertson, Chairman of the Bedford County Economic Development Authority. “Their commitment to invest in new equipment, infrastructure, and employees sets a strong example of industry leadership.”

Parkland Direct is a family-owned business that started in Virginia in the late 1970s.

Meanwhile, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is investing $3 million to grow its Hanover County facility.

“From small start-ups to family-owned enterprises, homegrown businesses like Virginia Artesian Bottling Company are the lifeblood of our economic ecosystem,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s notable abundance of water resources helps our food and beverage industry thrive, and we are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business expanding and creating new jobs in Hanover County.”

The company, founded in 2002, bottles water for universities and hotels, among other establishments.

VEDP plans to assist both companies with job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.