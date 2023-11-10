Which States Are Best For Veterans To Succeed In Business?

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway has a net worth of $115 billion. Nike’s Phil Knight has a net worth of $39 billion. Frederick Smith of FedEx has a net worth of $5.8 billion.

What do these three men have in common, besides being tremendously wealthy business owners?

They’re all veterans: Buffett served in the Nebraska National Guard, Knight was in the U.S. Army, and Smith served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War.

Veterans are an industrious group. According to Lendio, the median income for veterans was $50,476 in 2022, compared to $38,254 among nonveterans.