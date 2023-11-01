Canadian Solar To Build $800M Solar PV Cell Plant In Indiana

Canadian Solar Inc. will invest a projected $800 million to establish new solar photovoltaic (PV) cell production facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The new plant will produce an annual output of 5GW – equivalent to approximately 20,000 high-power solar panels per day

The Indiana facility will be the Guelph, Ontario-based company’s second solar module production facility in the U.S. It will create approximately 1,200 new jobs in the region over the next several years.

“Establishing this factory is a key milestone that will enable us to better serve our U.S. customers with the most advanced technology in the industry,” said Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President, Canadian Solar. “This is the second of the anticipated long-term investments we expect to make in the U.S. as we think strategically about a sustainable and resilient clean energy supply chain and to fulfill the long-term requirements of the local-content rules of the recently established [Inflation Reduction Act]. We thank the State of Indiana, Clark County, and the City of Jeffersonville for their critical support and look forward to working with them as we grow.”

Production at the Jeffersonville facility is expected to begin by the end of 2025. The solar cells produced at the facility will be used at a previously announced 5 GW module assembly plant in Mesquite, Texas.

“Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing sector positions the state to help lead the global energy transition, developing and powering new solutions in batteries, solar and hydrogen,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “Canadian Solar’s new U.S. location in Jeffersonville will put our skilled Hoosier workforce at the center of cultivating solar power, making energy efficient panels more accessible to consumers across the country.”

“The city of Jeffersonville is pleased that Canadian Solar has chosen River Ridge Commerce Center as home for their newest critical production facility in the United States,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “Not only are they making a large financial investment into our community, but they will also become one of the largest single-site employers in the Greater Louisville region. When in full production, their total employment base will include over 150 engineers at this facility. We are thrilled to see a global industry leader join our community and provide a product with enormous potential.”

“This is a historic investment in River Ridge and Southern Indiana,” said Jerry Acy, Executive Director of the River Ridge Development Authority. “The technologies of the future are being built right here at River Ridge. I want to thank Dr. Shawn Qu and his team at Canadian Solar for their commitment to our region. We look forward to a successful partnership that will launch the next generation of solar power.”