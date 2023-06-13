GM has five facilities across Indiana that employ more than 5,700 workers. The company recently announced plans to invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly (see sidebar) to expand operations and upgrade equipment to support its growing full-size truck business. GM also announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its Marion, IN facility to support its growing EV production.

“GM has long been one of America’s most iconic brands and deeply rooted in Indiana. For decades, Hoosier communities like Marion, Bedford and Fort Wayne have been part of the production of countless firsts for family vehicles,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “And, now today, I couldn’t be more excited to again see GM alongside one of Indiana’s newest world class companies, Samsung SDI, take this giant leap and make this $3 billion commitment that will transform the automotive industry aided by our proud Hoosier workforce. This historic investment is further proof that Indiana has turned it up and shifted into a higher gear when it comes to helping create the future of mobility and more customer options out on the open road.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is working with GM and Samsung SDI to finalize a performance-based incentive offer to support the joint venture’s investment and job creation plans. St. Joseph County, Indiana Michigan Power, and Northern Indiana Public Service Company offered additional incentives.

“GM and Samsung SDI doubling down on their commitment to growing in Indiana further solidifies our state’s pole position in the growing EV space,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “Indiana has long been a global business destination, and our momentum continues as we further build Indiana’s future-focused economy and usher in incredible opportunities for Hoosiers. Transformational projects like these not only help bolster Indiana’s economy but enrich the surrounding communities and will directly benefit Indiana residents for decades to come.”

Construction is planned to begin within the next year, with production starting in 2026.

“St. Joseph County is deeply appreciative that General Motors and Samsung SDI have selected our community for its EV battery plant,” said Carl Baxmeyer, President of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “This project represents the largest single investment and job commitment in St. Joseph County in the last 75 years and will impact our region for decades. Our region has a long history of innovation in the automotive industry, and for generations have built vehicles or parts that have been included in vehicles around the world. As the industry evolves, we’re thrilled to once again be at the center of this transformational time for the industry, and we look forward to a long partnership with GM and Samsung SDI as they move forward on their first battery plant as partners.”