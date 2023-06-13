A joint venture between General Motors and Samsung SDI will bring a more than $3 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery cell plant to St. Joseph County, Indiana. The new battery cell plant will create 1,700 manufacturing jobs.
Michigan-based GM and South Korea-based Samsung SDI announced the joint venture in April. The plant will be located east of New Carlisle at Larrison Boulevard and Indiana 2 to supply GM’s growing EV production needs. GM plans to install more than 1 million units of annual EV capacity in North America in 2025.
Support Helps GM Grow In Indiana
The new facility will house production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells and is expected to help significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of EVs. Once complete, the plant will have more than 30 GWh of capacity.
“This joint venture and the 1,700 people there will help supply cells for millions of all-electric vehicles for customers across North America,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO. “The strong support of local and state leaders in Indiana and the combined resources and expertise of GM and Samsung SDI will help us move faster than we could on our own.”
“Through establishment of a battery joint venture with GM, we are grateful that Samsung SDI can contribute to boosting the economy of Indiana and creating new jobs here,” said Yoonho Choi, President and CEO of Samsung SDI. “Securing Indiana as a strong foothold together with GM, Samsung SDI will supply products featuring the highest level of safety and quality in a bid to help the U.S. move forward to an era of electric vehicles.”
GM has five facilities across Indiana that employ more than 5,700 workers. The company recently announced plans to invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly (see sidebar) to expand operations and upgrade equipment to support its growing full-size truck business. GM also announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its Marion, IN facility to support its growing EV production.
“GM has long been one of America’s most iconic brands and deeply rooted in Indiana. For decades, Hoosier communities like Marion, Bedford and Fort Wayne have been part of the production of countless firsts for family vehicles,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “And, now today, I couldn’t be more excited to again see GM alongside one of Indiana’s newest world class companies, Samsung SDI, take this giant leap and make this $3 billion commitment that will transform the automotive industry aided by our proud Hoosier workforce. This historic investment is further proof that Indiana has turned it up and shifted into a higher gear when it comes to helping create the future of mobility and more customer options out on the open road.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is working with GM and Samsung SDI to finalize a performance-based incentive offer to support the joint venture’s investment and job creation plans. St. Joseph County, Indiana Michigan Power, and Northern Indiana Public Service Company offered additional incentives.
“GM and Samsung SDI doubling down on their commitment to growing in Indiana further solidifies our state’s pole position in the growing EV space,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “Indiana has long been a global business destination, and our momentum continues as we further build Indiana’s future-focused economy and usher in incredible opportunities for Hoosiers. Transformational projects like these not only help bolster Indiana’s economy but enrich the surrounding communities and will directly benefit Indiana residents for decades to come.”
Construction is planned to begin within the next year, with production starting in 2026.
“St. Joseph County is deeply appreciative that General Motors and Samsung SDI have selected our community for its EV battery plant,” said Carl Baxmeyer, President of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “This project represents the largest single investment and job commitment in St. Joseph County in the last 75 years and will impact our region for decades. Our region has a long history of innovation in the automotive industry, and for generations have built vehicles or parts that have been included in vehicles around the world. As the industry evolves, we’re thrilled to once again be at the center of this transformational time for the industry, and we look forward to a long partnership with GM and Samsung SDI as they move forward on their first battery plant as partners.”
GM To Invest $632M In Fort Wayne Assembly
In Roanoke, GM will invest $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly to support the production of next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size light-duty trucks. The investment will support 3,983 employees at the northeast Indiana facility and enable the company to strengthen its full-size truck business. The Fort Wayne Assembly builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.
“Today’s announcement from General Motors represents the seventh GM investment in Indiana since 2021, totaling roughly $1.28 billion,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “GM is creating high-quality careers for Hoosiers and demonstrating Indiana’s leadership in a dynamic, global economy. Their continued commitment to Indiana is a testament to our pro-growth business climate and to the skilled Hoosier workforce supporting GM’s operations.”
GM’s investment in its Fort Wayne Assembly will support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas. The investment also bolsters GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide.
“Today we are announcing a significant investment to continue our industry-leading full-size truck business by preparing Fort Wayne Assembly to build the next-generation ICE full-size pickups,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “This investment furthers our commitment to Indiana and, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members, enables us to build world-class trucks that our customers love and provide job security in Fort Wayne for years to come.”
Based on the company’s investment plans and pending approval, the IEDC will provide GM with up to $1 million in training grants; $200,000 in Manufacturing Readiness Grants; and up to $10 million in conditional structured performance payments.