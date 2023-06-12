The company's first facility in the U.S., Clean-Seas West Virginia will convert plastic feedstock into precursors for recycled content plastics and clean fuels.

Clean Vision Corporation, an emerging leader in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors, will invest at least $50 million and create at least 40 new jobs with the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Quincy, West Virginia. According to a Memorandum of Agreement between Clean-Seas West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the company will leverage more than $12 million in state incentives to establish the facility, which will convert plastic feedstock into precursors for recycled content plastics and clean fuels, including, but not limited to, hydrogen.

“West Virginia is proud to become Clean-Seas’ first U.S. facility, and the mid-Atlantic hub of its Plastic Conversion Network,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. “This project demonstrates West Virginia’s commitment to innovation and technologies that are financially sound and support a clean economy.”

To encourage Clean Vision to select West Virginia for the project, the state will provide the company with $1.75 million in the form of one or more forgivable, performance-based loans to fund its completion, in addition to all other qualifying statutory tax credits and incentives for which it may be eligible.

Clean Vision Picks West Virginia

“West Virginia has always been a globally recognized leader in energy,” said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision. “We’re excited to help West Virginia lead in clean energy for the next century. I would like to thank Gov. Justice, Secretary Carmichael, and their team for their vision in collaborating with Clean Vision on a project that reflects our shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions geared toward making a lasting and sustainable impact on the environment, while simultaneously contributing to West Virginia’s economic growth and development.”

“Clean Vision has demonstrated a clear commitment to leadership in the clean energy space and we welcome them to the Mountain State with open arms,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “This project is capable of bringing long-term, good-paying jobs to West Virginia in a strong 21st century industry. And we look forward to backing Dan and his team as they get this exciting project off the ground and running in high gear.”

Once construction is complete and the facility is up and running, the company plans to begin processing plastic for conversion to clean energy at a rate of 100 tons per day, starting in 2024, scaling to 500 tons per day over time.

“West Virginia will provide an ideal location as we continue to scale our Plastic Conversion Network domestically as well as globally,” Bates commented. “The funding provision will allow us to leverage our own investments for a substantial jump in ROI on this facility. It’s a tremendous opportunity for Clean Vision and all our stakeholders as well as a wise investment for the residents of West Virginia. This project will bring jobs, investment, industry, and a new source of next-generation sustainable clean energy while removing harmful plastic from the environment.”