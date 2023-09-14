Frontier, Lightbeam Choose To Grow Headquarters In Dallas

Frontier Communications' relocation from Connecticut to Texas will support thousands of jobs over next 10 years; Lightbeam Health Solutions' relocation to Dallas doubles its headquarters space.

Frontier Communications will relocate its corporate headquarters from Norwalk, Connecticut to Dallas, Texas. The company delivers high-speed, fiber broadband to millions of people across the country. Its new central location in Dallas will make it easier for Frontier to stay connected to its customers and manage its national operations.

As part of its headquarters relocation, Frontier Communications is investing in a new 95,000-square-foot office space — dubbed the GigaHub — in Uptown Dallas. Its innovative Dallas hub, which is home to the company’s CEO, executive leadership team and hundreds of corporate employees, was designed to create a high-performing culture for top talent to lead its transformation. Over the next 10 years, Frontier’s relocation is projected to boost the local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secure thousands of jobs in the Dallas area.

“It’s official – Dallas is now home base for Building Gigabit America,” said Frontier CEO Nick Jeffery. “Moving our headquarters to Dallas makes good business sense given the city is already home to hundreds of our corporate employees and sits in the middle of one of our most important fiber markets. With a fast-growing economy and large, diverse pool of talent, Dallas is quickly becoming one of the nation’s top business cities. We’re proud to be part of it.”

Frontier chose Dallas because it is a business-friendly city that’s conveniently located in the middle of the company’s national footprint, which makes it easy to reach its customers and more efficiently manage its operations across the country.

Across the U.S., data consumption is up and consumer demand for connectivity continues to climb. Frontier’s expansion of its fiber network to hundreds of thousands of customers across Texas meets the growing demand for high-speed internet and positions the state to thrive for generations to come.

“When we bring fiber internet to a community, we connect people to the next generation of technology and empower them to create a better future. We’re committed to expanding access to our high-speed fiber broadband to homes and businesses across the state of Texas,” added Jeffery.

Frontier plans to continue spending approximately $1 million per week to upgrade and improve its fiber-optic network in the Dallas metropolitan area. The economic benefits of fiber deployment include increasing home values and attracting new businesses, particularly in high-tech industries.

Following the relocation of its headquarters, Frontier will maintain a strong presence in Connecticut: The company is expanding its fiber network across Connecticut and continues to rely on its union workforce to serve homes and businesses with critical connectivity.

Lightbeam Health Solutions Grows With HQ Relocation, Expansion

Lightbeam Health Solutions has moved to new and expanded headquarters in Dallas, TX. The move is an important milestone in the healthcare data company’s trajectory of sustained growth, expansion, and commitment to excellence.

“We could not be more excited to announce Lightbeam’s new corporate headquarters in Cypress Waters, located in Dallas, TX,” said Paul Holt, Chief Financial Officer, Lightbeam Health Solutions.

“The Cypress Waters headquarters increases Lightbeam’s Dallas footprint by 50% and adds multiple teammate-centric design elements to our office environment, making it an ideal location for Lightbeam to attract the diverse, world-class talent that powers Lightbeam’s deeply impactful technology,” continued Holt. “This new location will provide the necessary infrastructure for us to continue to grow, thrive, build, and serve without limitations.”

Lightbeam’s new headquarters doubles the square footage of its previous location and adds a wide range of new features and amenities, including open collaboration areas, standing desks for every teammate, on-site self-care stations, a Lightbeam Lounge, and more. With this expanded space and enhanced layout, Lightbeam plans to host client-partners on a regular basis, conduct in-person training sessions, and continue to foster a modern, collaborative environment.