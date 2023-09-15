80 Acres Farms Brings 125 Jobs to Kentucky

A vertical farming facility that recently opened in Kentucky will bring 125 jobs and up to $95 million in investment to the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the 80 Acres Farms facility in Frankfort is part of the state’s growing agritech industry and a key part of the economy.

“I had the chance to tour this incredible facility Tuesday,” Beshear said earlier this week, “and seeing this project firsthand was impressive. This is a major project for Northern Kentucky, and I am very pleased to see 80 Acres Farms’ facility fully operational.”

The Boone County facility took over an existing 200,000-square-foot building on more than 22 acres and is the newest site in the region for the company.

Mike Zelkind, 80 Acres Farms CEO and Co-Founder, said Kentucky’s agritech leadership made it possible for the company to bring its facility to the area.

“Now, our new neighbors can reap the benefits – from the revitalized building and property to the high-quality farming jobs to the year-round supply of fresh, healthy local produce,” Zelkind said. “We hope this is just the beginning of our collaboration with the commonwealth.”

80 Acres Farms was founded in 2015 and uses 100% renewable energy.

Meanwhile, in Henderson County, Pratt Industries officially opened its $500 million paper mill and box factory. The facility will bring more than 300 jobs, distributed between two facilities. Pratt Industries broke ground on the first site in December 2021.

Henderson Economic Development Executive Director Missy Vanderpool said the county is “overjoyed” to celebrate the official opening.

“The community will feel this investment’s positive impact for many years,” she said.

The Georgia-based company manufactures lightweight, high-strength containerboard and corrugated board created from 100% recycled paper. It has locations in Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, New York, and Ohio.