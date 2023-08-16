Headquarters Locations: Building A Strong Corporate Home

There are many critical factors to consider when businesses decide where to locate their corporate headquarters.

By Roneshia Thomas

From the July/August 2022 Issue

When thinking about corporate headquarters locations there are several factors that can make or break a location. A company’s corporate headquarters is its home. It is a place where employees congregate handle and create business strategies on a regional, national, or international basis.

Since main day-to-day operations are typically handled in corporate headquarters it serves as the nerve center of any business. This means the location of a corporate home is important due to the global and strategic decisions that have to be made. Many companies are choosing to locate their corporate headquarters in or near to urban centers to attract desired workforce, access existing infrastructure, and allow for employees to enjoy a vibrant quality of life. But, that is not always the case. More businesses are choosing locations outside and away from urban centers due to benefits those types of sites may offer. The cost of doing business and quality of life may be among those benefits.

Due to the shift in post-pandemic work, corporate headquarters must also provide a pleasurable experience to its employees. With hybrid work becoming more and more popular, employees look to companies to provide them with a setting that is supportive and provides motivation. Much like consumers, employees also “shop” for the best fit when it comes to a corporate home.

Chandler, Arizona: The Ideal Location For Company Headquarters

The City of Chandler has worked for decades to build a location for business success. The city leadership understands the importance of a strong local economy, believes in fostering an atmosphere of partnership with the business community, and values businesses of all sizes—from startups to multinational corporations.

The city also maintains AAA bond ratings thanks to a long-term commitment to fiscal responsibility. This helps safeguard private investments in the community.

Here are a few more reasons Chandler, AZ is an attractive location for companies looking to establish or relocate their corporate headquarters:

Pro-business local government responsive to the needs of the business community.

Minimalist state regulatory environment and among the lowest corporate income tax rates at 4.9%.

Large labor pool of more than one million workers within a 30-minute commute.

High educational attainment with 48% of adult residents possessing a bachelor’s or advanced degree.

Talent pipeline from more than 40 universities and other higher education institutions, including Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.

Employment areas designed for headquarters facilities with convenient freeway access and served by major arterial streets and oversized utilities.

Proximity to corporate aviation airports and international airports.

A diverse mix of buildings and land is available for development.

Internationally recognized companies from all industries have found they can depend on Chandler’s supportive and stable business environment for continued business success.

Over the last few years, Chandler, AZ has become the global headquarters for:

Insight Global (NSIT) – The Fortune 500 IT company relocated its headquarters to the Airpark Area after purchasing a 48-acre site with an existing 295,000-square-foot building. The corporate headquarters recently opened and is planned to house up to 1,500 jobs.

VIAVI Solutions (VIAV) – Relocated its headquarters to the Price Corridor and purchased a 104,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Airpark Area.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) – The engineered materials solutions firm relocated its headquarters to Chandler in 2017. The company had been operating in Chandler for more than 50 years and decided it was the best location for its home base.

Offerpad (OPAD) – The direct home buyer relocated its headquarters to a 40,000-square-foot building in the Airpark Area.

Isola Group (ISLA) – Relocated its headquarters and expanded its R&D and manufacturing operations to a 118,000-square-foot facility in West Chandler.

VirTra Inc. (VTSI) – Relocated its global headquarters and manufacturing operations to a 76,000-square-foot in Uptown Chandler.

Other companies headquartered in Chandler, AZ include:

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Keap

Cascade Financial Services

Kovach

Sun Valley Solar Solutions

State Seal Company

AvAir

TurbineAero

Elevation Home Energy Solutions

Everspin Technologies

Visit chandleraz.gov/ed for more information.

