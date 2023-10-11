Firearms and ammunition maker SIG SAUER will invest $150 million to expand its ammunition manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Arkansas. The expansion is expected to create 625 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are incredibly excited about expanding our ammunition operations here in Jacksonville and building upon years of success in Arkansas,” said Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc. “This opportunity has proven itself essential to the growth and sustainment of our ammunition business, and further enforces our commitment to the Arkansas community and workforce.”

SIG SAUER will invest in component hybrid case manufacturing, primer manufacturing, and load/pack operations to support multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense. As part of the expansion, SIG SAUER will develop a new 250,000-square-foot building to house parts of its manufacturing processes.

“SIG SAUER is a major part of our state’s firearms and ammunition industry, and we are proud that this global leader continues to expand in Jacksonville,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC). “SIG’s success in Arkansas is a testament to the state’s experienced workforce and the business-friendly climate that fosters companies’ growth.”

In 2016, SIG SAUER announced that it would locate its new ammunition manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, creating 50 new jobs. Today, the Elite Performance Ammunition manufacturing facility employs 348 employees.

“SIG Sauer has a wonderful growth story and has become a regional employer of choice since they first invested in Jacksonville in 2016.” said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “This significant expansion further solidifies Metro Little Rock as a nationwide leader in the ammunition and shooting sports industries.”

SIG SAUER manufactures ammunition and ammunition components for the U.S. Department of Defense, global defense and law enforcement, and consumers, in addition to pistol night sights at the Jacksonville facility.

New Hampshire-based SIG SAUER, an ISO 9001-certified company, has more than 3,200 employees across 12 locations in three states.

“I am very excited that SIG SAUER is expanding their existing manufacturing operations and bringing more job opportunities to Jacksonville,” said Logan Perry, chairman of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. “SIG SAUER has been a vital part of this community since they first located operations here as part of the initial ammunition relocation phase, and I am very honored they chose Jacksonville. Not only does this bring job opportunities to our community, it also boosts real estate sales, along with heightened revenue to local businesses because of these additional jobs.”

Family Dollar Returns To West Memphis

Family Dollar will invest more than $100 million to return to West Memphis, Arkansas with a fully modernized distribution center. The 850,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to be operational by fall 2024 and will serve as a model of excellence for all facilities in the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar network. The center will initially create more than 300 local jobs, with plans for further workforce expansion.

The investment will help ensure the distribution center meets industry-leading health and safety standards. The facility will have the capacity to serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar stores in the surrounding region.

“This is more than a reopening, it’s a transformation. Our West Memphis facility will have a full interior demolition and wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling rebuild,” said Mike Kindy, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Dollar Tree, Inc. “This integral distribution center will drive industry-leading product safety standards, offer an excellent employment experience, strengthen our bonds with the community, and better support our Family Dollar stores who depend on us throughout the region.”

“I am thrilled to see Family Dollar transform and reopen its West Memphis facility, commented Mayor of West Memphis Marco McClendon. “It’s exciting to see the company invest in its business and in the community. This rebuild demonstrates the commitment Family Dollar is making here, including more jobs, best-in-class safety, and a closer connection with all of us. It will be a fantastic opportunity for families in West Memphis to earn a meaningful living right here in our city.”