Expansion Projects Bring Over $200M In Investment To Georgia

Three corporate expansion projects — including two from South Korea-based companies — will create more than 700 jobs in Peach, Candler and Hall counties.

Barely a week into September, Georgia has already announced more than $200 million in new capital investment and over 700 new jobs. The recently-announced expansion projects from the paper manufacturing, automotive parts, and food processing industries are located in Peach, Candler and Hall counties.

In Peach County, Georgia-based recycled paper and packaging company Pratt Industries, Inc. will build a new production facility in Warner Robins. The project will create more than 125 jobs and over $120 million in investment.

Pratt Industries is the fifth-largest corrugated packaging company in the U.S. and the world’s largest privately-owned producer of 100 percent recycled containerboard.

“We’re very honored to be coming to Warner Robins and we’re committed to the great State of Georgia – in fact, Georgia is where our company began,” said Anthony Pratt, Global Executive Chairman for Pratt Industries. “This will bring Pratt’s total workforce in Georgia to over 2,100 employees and 11,700 nationwide.”

The new factory will be the company’s 13th site in the state and will bring its total investment in Georgia to over $800 million.

“Georgia has substantially grown its role as a regional hub for supporting businesses and manufacturing needs across the Southeast,” continued Pratt. “We are excited to expand our operations in the region, allowing us to continue to strategically service our customers and grow the business.”

The new Pratt facility will be located at Robins Industrial Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. The 496,000-square-foot facility will be one of the most modern of the company’s 72 factories spread across 25 states. It will produce corrugated boxes using 100 percent recycled containerboard, largely sourced from the company’s mill in Conyers, GA. Operations are expected to begin in late 2024.

“We’re proud of great Georgia-based companies like Pratt Industries and grateful for their continued growth here in the No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Expansions like this account for more than 70 percent of last year’s economic development projects and are a testament to our business-friendly and partnership approach as we bring more opportunity for hardworking Georgians.”

Continue reading…