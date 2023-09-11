DreamPak LLC's additional expansion plans include developing its 6-acre site and leasing space in the business park for other projects.

A food and beverage company that supplies store-branded items recently broke ground on a 50,000-square-foot addition to its Wisconsin facility.

DreamPak LLC, which provides drink mixes, liquid creamers, shelf-stable meals, and dietary supplements, held the ceremonial groundbreaking earlier this month in New Berlin. The new site will allow for more processing, filling, and storage space.

Dr. Aly Gamay, President and CEO of DreamPak, said the expansion will bring “many jobs” to the local economy.

“We have a very ambitious goal of becoming the go-to partner for our retail partners in several major center store categories, and we could not start this journey without the commitment of everybody standing here today,” Gamay said at the groundbreaking.

DreamPak was founded in 2000 with the goal of providing convenient and sustainable products located at the center of the store.

Additional expansion plans include developing its 6-acre site and leasing space in the business park to “support other projects,” a news release stated.

Gamay also said DreamPak’s involvement with the Waukesha County Business Alliance has allowed company employees to meet others in local business and gain “tremendous knowledge as a direct result of the Alliance’s work.”

DreamPak employees, WCBA members, and elected officials attended the groundbreaking.

Waukesha County is the third largest county in southeastern Wisconsin. Its business alliance was established in 1918 and today has nearly 1,200 members.