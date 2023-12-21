Energy-Related Projects Bring $86M In Investment To Virginia

Two projects will create a total of 545 new jobs in Virginia: CEEUS, Inc. will create 30 new jobs in Hanover County, and Framatome will create 515 jobs in the City of Lynchburg.

Member-owned electrical distributor CEEUS, Inc. will invest $37 million to establish a 187,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Hanover County, Virginia. South Carolina-based CEEUS serves cooperatives, municipals, and investor-owned utilities in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. The electrical distributor also considered North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, before selecting its location in Virginia. The project will create 30 jobs.

“With almost 50 years in the electric utility industry, we are confident we have the experience and distribution knowledge to build strong supply lines for the electric utility and broadband markets in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware while developing supportive relationships in our new community of Hanover County,” said Chad Capps, President and CEO of CEEUS, Inc. “We are excited to establish in Virginia what we have built in South Carolina.”

“Major distributers like CEEUS are repeatedly attracted to Virginia’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and leading position in the supply chain management industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We thank CEEUS for selecting the Commonwealth and strengthening our burgeoning logistics sector, positioning the company for success as it expands its electrical wholesale business into the Mid-Atlantic.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to bring the project to Virginia.

“Hanover County’s convenient location directly off Interstate 95 will serve CEEUS well as the company establishes its first Virginia operation supplying electric utilities here and in neighboring states,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “It is always an honor to welcome a new corporate partner to the Commonwealth, reinforcing that Virginia is the best place to start, relocate, or grow a business.”

“As a quickly growing small business with strong expansion need, it is an honor for our community to be chosen as the location of CEEUS’s first operation outside of South Carolina,” said Susan P. Dibble, Hanover County Board of Supervisors Representative for the South Anna District. “We look forward to their future successes as they join Hanover’s thriving, close-knit small business community.”

“We’re excited that CEEUS will be able to expand its supply chain to Greater Richmond and bolster the region’s growing power grid,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “With access to the Richmond Region’s extensive transportation network, CEEUS has the opportunity in assisting power reliability in the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.”

International Nuclear Energy Company Expands In Lynchburg

Earlier this month, international nuclear energy company Framatome announced it will invest $49.4 million to expand, modernize, and enhance its facilities in the City of Lynchburg. The project, which will create 515 new jobs, will meet increased demand for servicing existing nuclear power plants and developing solutions for advanced and small modular reactors. Framatome also considered locations in North Carolina and Pennsylvania for the project, before choosing Virginia.

“The greater Lynchburg region and the Commonwealth of Virginia have been Framatome’s North American base of operations for over a half-century. Now, we’re strengthening our commitment to our home and our shared goal of safe, reliable, low carbon power generation,” said Kathy Williams, CEO of Framatome North America. “Our extensive investments in facility expansion and modernization, broadening our labor pool and escalating recruitment will help energize our community and align us with the Commonwealth of Virginia as catalysts in the transition to a clean energy future.”

“We are building the world’s leading nuclear energy hub right here in Virginia, thanks to the continued growth of industry leaders like Framatome,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is implementing an All-of-the-Above Energy Plan to ensure abundant, reliable, affordable, and clean energy, and Framatome is key to increasing our workforce in this critical technology for our future. Virginia can set the standard when it comes to energy innovation and has a pipeline of world-class talent prepared to meet demand.”

The VEDP worked with the City of Lynchburg to bring the investment to Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Lynchburg with the project. Framatome is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, as well as benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program. Support for Framatome’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.

“Framatome has been integral to Virginia’s economy for more than five decades, and we are grateful for this vote of confidence as the company reaffirms its commitment to Virginia with this major expansion in Lynchburg,” said Secretary Merrick. “Framatome’s constant innovations and advancements in nuclear energy indicate the opportunities in this industry, and we look forward to its future. This project will provide hundreds of high-paying jobs, and we encourage interested applicants to visit www.nuclearcareers.com to apply.”

“Nuclear energy is a cornerstone of the City of Lynchburg’s economy. We take great pride in championing Framatome’s enduring dedication to our city, home to the company for more than 50 years,” said John Stone, chair of the Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg. “Framatome’s continued growth supports innovative energy solutions, and their unwavering expertise drives a skilled workforce. Together, we will continue to collaborate with Framatome, supporting their expansion and amplifying their talent attraction and workforce development initiatives.”