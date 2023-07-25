CommScope Will Add 250 New Jobs In North Carolina

With a $60.3 million investment to expand its fiber-optic cable manufacturing operations, CommScope plans to create 250 new jobs in Catawba County, North Carolina.

Beginning with coaxial cable production for broadband and cable TV, the Fortune 500 company now offers end-to-end solutions for wired and wireless networks. CommScope develops, manufactures, installs, and supports network and hardware infrastructure, such as the high-speed internet that connects people and places around the world. The expansion project will upgrade the Catawba County facilities to increase the company’s capacity to produce fiber optic cable.

“This investment and jobs creation over the next four years will continue to keep the focus on North Carolina as the fiber cable hub of the U.S.” — Chuck Treadway, President & CEO, CommScope

“CommScope is in the business of providing connectivity solutions, and we are proud to produce the fiber cables that help ensure all Americans have access to Broadband, right here in the State of North Carolina,” said Chuck Treadway, President & CEO of CommScope. “We appreciate our long-standing relationship with the State and Catawba County. This investment and jobs creation over the next four years will continue to keep the focus on North Carolina as the fiber cable hub of the U.S.”

CommScope’s expansion will be supported by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. The JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $1.9 million spread over 12 years. Also, because CommScope is expanding in Catawba County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 2, its JDIG agreement calls for moving $211,100 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account, which helps rural communities finance infrastructure upgrades.

“Connecting every household in North Carolina to high-speed internet is going to take a lot of fiber, and with this expansion CommScope is answering the call not only with American jobs, but North Carolina jobs,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We appreciate CommScope’s additional investment in Catawba County and their confidence in our workforce to improve the nation’s fiber-optic infrastructure.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina worked with the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Information Technology, North Carolina Community College System, Catawba County Community College, Catawba County, and Catawba County Economic Development Corporation to support the project.

“Broadband is as critical infrastructure as any other utility and our workforce, education and economic prosperity depend on it,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As a North Carolina company and leader in cable production, CommScope knows the value of doing business in our state. I’m committed to providing the work and services that will enable this company and other innovators to continue advancing technology and high-speed internet for underserved communities.”