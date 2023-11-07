Lithos Opens Battery System Manufacturing Facility In California

The new Silicon Valley facility will produce at scale next-generation battery systems for a range of end markets that operate in demanding environments.

Lithos Energy Inc. has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing and pilot line facility in California’s Silicon Valley for its latest generation of battery systems. Lithos manufactures high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for demanding environments.

“This site allows for advanced manufacturing and efficient R&D, as well as proximity to leading talent recruitment in the heart of Silicon Valley.” — Chris Gross, VP of Operations, Lithos

The 65,000-square-foot engineering facility located in Hayward, CA will feature enhanced pack assembly automation and will manufacture, at scale, Lithos’ high-performance and high-durability battery pack systems. The facility will also serve as the model for planned co-located commercial scale factories that are to be in proximity to customer manufacturing facilities, both domestically and internationally.

“We’re thrilled to open our state-of-the-art Hayward facility,” commented Chris Gross, Vice President of Operations at Lithos. “Our new location immediately provides increased capacity coupled with the highest standard of manufacturing quality that Lithos is known for. Furthermore, this site allows for advanced manufacturing and efficient R&D, as well as proximity to leading talent recruitment in the heart of Silicon Valley.”

Lithos recently announced the debut of its latest generation of high and low voltage modular lithium-ion battery systems. This innovative product line will serve a range of end markets undergoing electrification that require systems that excel in demanding environments, notably in EV, mining, marine, construction, agriculture, transportation, and off-highway.

“We are on a high growth trajectory and our new location is an important hub in creating the necessary manufacturing efficiencies for our battery systems. A new client can reach mass production with Lithos, in many cases, in as soon as eight months,” commented James Meredith, President of Lithos. “Our Hayward facility will immediately allow us to meet the development needs for clients around the globe, while simultaneously creating the blueprint for future facilities with significant capacity.”