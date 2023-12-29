Business Facilities Top 10: Most-Read Articles Of 2023

As Business Facilities editors look forward to all the coverage to come in 2024, it’s also important to reflect. Let’s revisit some of the most-read articles of the past year.

A handful of these stories coincide with the publication’s biggest initiatives — Deal of the Year Awards and the annual Rankings Report. Readers were eager to see the metro and state rankings themselves, as well as an analysis of the state rankings. Other stories that caught readers’ eyes included large project announcements and articles sponsored by various economic development organizations.

See the full list below.

European engineering services provider Expleo USA Inc. announced it will establish its first North American research and development (R&D) facility in Oakland County, Michigan. At its new location in the state, Expleo will offer technology and engineering services to the automotive industry. Read more.

The spinoff, supply-chain management company of a top Amazon reseller and national ecommerce leader will plant its roots in the same state as its parent company. EtailFlow LLC, created by PCOnline, will be located in Newark, Delaware, and bring at least 45 jobs to the state over the next three years. Employment opportunities are expected to range from warehouse staff and technicians to workshop operators and logistic specialists. Read more.

Micron Technology’s announcement to invest $100 billion in semiconductor factory facilities in Clay, NY outside Syracuse over the next 20 years has been named Business Facilities’ Platinum 2022 Deal of the Year. The projects recognized with Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards are Intel, Chevron Phillips Chemical, and Hyundai Motor Group, respectively. This year’s awards competition attracted projects across industries, operations type, geography, and size. Read more.

In Business Facilities’ 19th Annual Rankings Report, metro areas and cities of all sizes are recognized for attracting and retaining businesses from numerous industry sectors. From Best Business Climate to Fastest Growing Cities and from Tech Talent Leaders to Food Processing, the 2023 Metro Rankings showcase the variety of location choices for site selection projects across all types of business. Read more.

Putnam County, Florida, is a progressive rural community with easy access to major metropolitan areas, a competitive business climate, and an attractive lifestyle. We are located in the northeastern region of Florida, just to the south of Jacksonville, which is Florida’s largest municipality by population and size. We’re nearly equal distance to Jacksonville, Ocala, Daytona, Gainesville, and Orlando, making us the hub of Northeast Florida. Read more.

Agility Robotics, creator of the groundbreaking bipedal robot Digit, is building a robot manufacturing facility in Salem, Oregon. Dubbed RoboFab™, the factory will have the capability to produce more than 10,000 robots per year. Read more.

Welcome, y’all! That’s how the state of Mississippi, appropriately known as the “Hospitality State,” and its leadership greet foreign direct investment (FDI). Mississippi has translated this sentiment perfectly across all languages with simple words every decision maker understands: customized incentives, shovel-ready sites, qualified workforce and speed to market. Read more.

With investment into corporate relocation and expansion moving at a steady pace, Business Facilities‘ 19th Annual Rankings Report identifies top locations, as well as rising stars, for your site selection decisions. Read more.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. will invest $504 million to locate its first polyaramid separator plant in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The project is intended to be the world’s first mass production facility for the cutting-edge polyaramid separator technology, and will create up to 562 new full-time jobs. Read more.

Business Facilities has revealed the top states chosen for a select number of categories from its 19th Annual Rankings Report. Focused on 60+ factors that are pertinent to site selection teams during a corporate relocation or expansion project, this report has been a valuable and timely resource for corporate site selectors and site selection consultants for nearly two decades. Read more.

*Sponsored content