The Paris-based company offers technology and engineering services to the automotive industry to further mobility and electrification advancements.

This week, European engineering services provider Expleo USA Inc. has announced it will establish its first North American research and development (R&D) facility in Oakland County, Michigan. At its new location in the state, Expleo will offer technology and engineering services to the automotive industry. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of more than $2 million and create 196 high-wage jobs, and will build on Michigan’s leadership role in future mobility in vehicle electrification. Expleo is currently evaluating locations in Oakland County for its new operations.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was at Expleo’s headquarters in Paris for the announcement, as part of her European investment mission to Paris and Germany taking place through June 22.

“We’re thrilled to bring home nearly 200 good-paying jobs from Expleo, building on our leadership in advanced automotive manufacturing and strengthening our position as the global leader of mobility and electrification,” said Governor Whitmer. “Expleo chose to invest in Michigan because of our strong mobility business environment, inclusive laws, skilled workforce, and ongoing economic momentum to ensure anyone can ‘make it in Michigan.’ Together, we have created powerful economic development tools to bring supply chains of cars, chips, and batteries home, and secured 35,000 auto jobs since I took office.”

The governor was joined for the announcement by leaders from Expleo and members of Team Michigan including Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

At this week’s announcement, Expleo Executive Vice President of Automotive, Marcus Ganguin, said, “Expleo has a proven track record of supporting automotive businesses worldwide to engineer electronics and digital services integrating the latest technologies and trends; particularly green mobility and software-defined vehicle new architecture. With our move into Oakland County, Michigan, we will be able to partner with its community of automotive businesses to provide the deeply integrated engineering and technology services needed to address the most pressing challenges facing our industry such as e-mobility.”

Expleo is experiencing increased demand for its electronic, mechanical, and digital engineering services, and in North America the company offers a range of services, including engineering, quality assurance, digital transformation, and consulting to clients in the aerospace, automotive, financial services, and healthcare industries.

The company cited Michigan’s significant automotive presence, the state’s engineering talent, proximity to established relationships with its current suppliers and customers, and Michigan as a welcoming state for its employees to live, work, and play as deciding factors in it choosing the state.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming these high-wage jobs by Expleo as we continue to position Michigan as the undisputed leader in future mobility and vehicle electrification,” said MEDC’s Messer. “Today’s announcement demonstrates Michigan’s culture of innovation, the attractiveness of our business climate and the strength of our talented workforce. We look forward to partnering with Expleo as it grows and adds jobs for Michigan residents.”

Maureen Donohue Krauss, President and CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership, commented, “Global companies continue to recognize the Detroit Region as a premier innovation destination and entry point to the North American market and we were proud to help our partners secure this project.”

Expleo has an established North American network of eight locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, providing digital, engineering and consulting services to the aerospace and automotive industries. The new R&D facility will provide local and global automotive OEMs and Tier1 suppliers with services and expertise in a range of competencies (electronics, hardware/software, digitalization, IT and consulting) to support customers in the trend of software-defined vehicle transformation and new digital services.