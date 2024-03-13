Blink Charging To Relocate Headquarters To Maryland

The global provider of electric-vehicle charging equipment will be located at Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business community.

Blink Charging Co. will soon relocate its global headquarters to Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The global provider of electric-vehicle charging equipment will be located at Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business community, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce. Alongside the relocation, Blink Charging will construct a new LEED Gold-certified 30,000-square-foot facility at the Bowie, Maryland, site.

“We couldn’t be happier that Blink has chosen Prince George’s County for its new headquarters,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “Being in close proximity to federal agencies, climate change advocates, and several metropolitan areas incorporating additional electric vehicles will benefit both the company’s bottom line and the environment throughout the Mid Atlantic.”

Blink anticipates creating more than 60 jobs within the first year of its headquarters relocation and manufacturing facility expansion.

“Blink Charging is proud and excited to be establishing our global headquarters and production facility in Maryland, marking a pivotal moment in our journey toward a greener future,” said Blink President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan Jones. “We are committed to implementing innovative technology and manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency, capability, and output speed while maintaining quality standards and are excited to be doing it here. We thank the state of Maryland for welcoming us.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $1 million conditional loan as part of its Advantage Maryland program, while Prince George’s County will contribute with a $120,000 conditional loan from its Economic Development Incentive Fund.

EVAPCO To Create 275 Jobs In Taneytown

EVAPCO, an evaporative cooling and industrial refrigeration production company, will add 45,000 square feet of office space to its Taneytown site over the next two years. The expansion will create 275 jobs.

“This a win-win-win for Maryland, Carroll County, and, of course, EVAPCO,” Anderson said. “We’re proud that a strong, innovative company like EVAPCO has made its home in Maryland.”

EVAPCO Will receive a $1.4 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland and a $200,000 grant from the Partnership for Workforce Quality program.