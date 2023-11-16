E-One Moli Energy Canada To Redevelop British Columbia Facility

E-One Moli Energy Canada plans to use federal and provincial funds to invest $280 million for the redevelopment of its Maple Ridge, British Columbia, facility — making it the largest site for non-electric vehicle lithium-ion battery cells production.

Located in the Maple Meadows Business Park, the site is expected to be operational in late 2027, according to the City of Maple Ridge.

Tyler Westover, Director of Economic Development, said the project shows that E-One Moli Energy Canada is confident in Maple Ridge’s economy.

“This is a transformative project for the region and an immense opportunity for Maple Ridge and Canada,” Westover said. “Diversifying our local and regional economy with investments in high value use of our industrial lands, new employment, world class technology, and clean tech products will support our city and nation’s sustainability goals.”

The Canadian government is contributing $204.5 million to the project, while the British Columbia government is providing $80 million.

British Columbians, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have “long been known” for their clean technology innovation.

“Today, as we secure a major clean battery manufacturing project in Maple Ridge, we build on that expertise to secure hundreds of middle-class jobs while fighting climate change,” Trudeau said. “The world is looking to Canada. When we support projects like E-One Moli’s new facility in Maple Ridge, we bolster Canada’s role as a global clean tech leader, we create good jobs, and we help keep our air clean.”

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy said E-One Moli’s expansion is an “economic milestone.”

“These investments will help secure 100 existing jobs and create up to 350 new jobs in a growing sector of Maple Ridge’s economy – making E-One Moli the largest employer in our community,” Ruimy said. “This type of growth and investment in businesses like E-One Moli aligns with council’s Strategic Priorities and the city’s economic development and climate action strategies, by diversifying the city’s tax base and contributing to investments in sustainable community infrastructure.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier David Eby recently attended an announcement event with various city and E-One Moli representatives.

