Alabama To Build $30M EV, Emerging Tech Training Center

Gov. Kay Ivey says the facility is intended to help grow the state’s automotive industry.

A $30 million workforce training center for electric vehicles and emerging technologies will be constructed on the Alabama Robotics Technology Park campus.

“Alabama is already a recognized leader in workforce development, and this training center concentrating on EVs and new technologies will add an important dimension to our capabilities,” Ivey said. “This investment shows that we’re fully committed to making Alabama an even greater force in the global auto industry in the future.”

The facility is projected to span 40,000 square feet and be operational in 18 to 24 months, according to Ed Castile, Deputy Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Alabama’s status is really growing in the automotive industry,” Castille said, “and workforce will be a key component as we try to keep up with and even get ahead of what’s going on in the industry. Everything we can come up that supports the development of our workforce is a step forward.”

Goodwyn Mills and Cawood will design the training center, which had its funding approved in the most recent session of the state legislature.

Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who sponsored the bill, said Robotics Technology Park has “long represented the gold standard for workforce training.”

“That makes it the perfect home for this new facility focusing on advanced automotive technologies, which will ensure an important industry in our state will continue to thrive,” he added.