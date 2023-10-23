Airbus Expansion Project In Mobile, AL, To Net 1,000 Jobs

Airbus recently broke ground on the third Family Final Assembly Line (FAL) for its Mobile, Alabama, growth project that will bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

It’s the latest move in a project that Governor Kay Ivey said represents a milestone for the commercial aircraft manufacturer.

“The relationship between Airbus and Alabama is a shining example of what can be accomplished when great organizations join hands,” she said. “Airbus, a global leader in the aerospace industry, has placed its trust in Alabama … and folks, we are rising to the occasion.”

The main aspect of the expansion project — a 350,000-square-foot- A320 FAL — was announced in May 2022 with the goal of increasing “production of the in-demand passenger jet,” according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Bob Smith, the Alabama Department of Commerce’s aerospace specialist, said an expansion ceremony held last week shows the “rapid growth” occurring at the Airbus campus at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley Industrial Park.

“This is really the next step in the project that will add the third Final Assembly Line in Mobile,” Smith said. “In 2025, 1,000 more Alabamans will have an opportunity to build the finest commercial aircraft in the world.”

Airbus has invested more than $1 billion in its Mobile facility and expects the expansion to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.