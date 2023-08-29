Join Our “How To Achieve Long-Term Manufacturing Success” Webinar!

Join a panel of senior-level executives as they discuss opportunities for success in the manufacturing industry.

There are key ingredients that formulate success in manufacturing such as the right strategy, the right workforce and the right location.

Register for this free webinar and hear from Matthew P. Reinhardt, Vice President / General Manager of Aramids at DuPont Spruance, Christine Chandler, President of AdvantaStaff, and Jennifer Wakefield, President/CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership.

Our panelists will address factors affecting production facilities in the U.S., trends in the marketplace, and challenges facing manufacturing.