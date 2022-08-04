Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report: State Rankings

NORTH CAROLINA: BEST BUSINESS CLIMATE

North Carolina is the top-ranked state in BF’s flagship Best Business Climate category. In 2022, the Tar Heel State has already announced significant investments from expanding companies—$104M from four companies within one week in May alone—as well as attracting new business, including those from the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry.

“North Carolina hit a new level for business attraction and retention over the past 12 months, and our ranking of the state for Best Business Climate recognizes what an increasing number of companies have recognized by locating or expanding there,” BF Editorial Director, Anne Cosgrove said.

In last year’s annual ranking, North Carolina captured second place in the Best Business Climate category. “The state’s move to the top of the leaderboard this year is a recognition of the success of a broad-based economic development approach from teams across the state,” added Cosgrove. “This ranking also looks beyond the sheer numbers, evaluating diversity of growth sectors, incentives, workforce development and training, and education partnerships.”

At the state level, the North Carolina Commerce (NC Commerce) and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) are leading the economic development charge that has moved the state’s business climate to the head of the class.

Investment from the electric vehicle industry has been heating up across the U.S., and North Carolina is a location of choice for a growing number of companies in this space.

In March, Vietnam auto manufacturer VinFast chose North Carolina for its first North American automotive assembly and battery manufacturing plant. The company plans to create 7,500 jobs and invest up to $2 billion in phase 1 of the project at the Triangle Innovation Point megasite in Chatham County. This will be North Carolina’s first car manufacturing plant and is the largest economic development announcement in the state’s history.

“Automotive assembly plants are incredible engines for economic growth, due to the positive ripple effects they create across a region’s economy,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “I’m so pleased that VinFast has decided to launch their North America manufacturing operations from our state, and we’ll work hard to make sure they find the skilled workforce they’ll need to grow and thrive in North Carolina.”

“North Carolina’s strong commitments in building a clean energy economy, fighting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation make it an ideal location for VinFast to develop its premium, smart and environmentally friendly EVs,” said Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chair and VinFast Global CEO.

The Vinfast news followed news toward the end of 2021 of more than $13 billion investment to the state from two EV operations, from Toyota and Arrival Automotive. Last December, in separate news, each company announced it has chosen to establish new EV battery plants in the North Carolina.

At its Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Randolph County, Toyota will build its first North American battery manufacturing plant, creating at least 1,750 jobs. Toyota will invest $1.29 billion in the project, which will be led by a new venture between Toyota and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, the trading arm of the Toyota Group. The new venture company will be known as Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC).

“The future of mobility is electrification and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the ideal location to make that future a reality,” said Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including the infrastructure, high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce, and a welcoming environment for doing business.”

In the distribution sector, the state has also attracted a steady stream of projects, including Amazon and Macy’s in recent months.

Amazon is building a 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility in Cumberland County, NC. The new distribution operation will create more than 500 full-time jobs with additional part-time opportunities. Located on 94 acres in the Military Business Park, the facility is expected to begin receiving products into the company’s fulfillment network and ready them for shipment to consumers in 2023.

Factors influencing Amazon’s selection of Cumberland County include its skilled workforce and solid labor market, enhanced by many of the 7,000 service members transitioning from Fort Bragg each year. Additionally, the county’s centralized geographic location and access to major interstates were selling points.

This is the second project the company has announced in Cumberland County. In May 2021, Amazon announced a new last-mile facility, establishing the company’s operations in the community. Currently under construction, the project will complement this new distribution center.

In the spring, retailer Macy’s announced it will build its first fully automated distribution center in China Grove, NC located in Rowan County. The company will invest $584.3 million for the project which has a goal of 2,800 new jobs. One of the largest e-commerce businesses in the retail industry, Macy’s 1.4 million-square-foot facility will support 30% of the company’s e-commerce fulfillment.

The investment announcements out of North Carolina in 2022 reflect growing momentum from economic news from the state last year. In one of the biggest tech industry announcements in 2021, Apple announced that April its choosing the Tar Heel State as the location of its first East Coast campus, a $1 billion project that will create 3,000 new jobs with an average annual salary of $185,000. These jobs will be primarily in artificial intelligence, machine learning and software engineering, according to information provided by the Department of Commerce and the EIC.

VIRGINIA TOPS FOR TECH TALENT

For the second year, Virginia ranked first in both Tech Talent Pipeline and Cybersecurity categories.

Focused on a state’s strategy and results related to workforce availability for technology-related jobs across all industries, the Tech Talent Pipeline category evaluates investments in developing tech talent, STEM-oriented education programs and partnerships, innovative tools, and the results a program delivers.

The Cybersecurity category evaluated locations with an eye on the concentration of tech jobs, computer science graduate programs, and partnerships between higher education and government programs.

“In this second year of BF’s Tech Talent Pipeline ranking, Virginia stood out again with the investments and partnerships the state and other entities have forged to meet the workforce needs of so many businesses today,” said Cosgrove. “We were impressed with the accomplishments that the state’s Tech Talent Investment Program continued to deliver in 2021.”

Earlier this year, Virginia was recognized as a Business Facilities 2021 State of the Year for its competitive business climate.

As part of the drive to expand its tech talent, Virginia has a strong focus on skilled cybersecurity workers. (The state is home to Cyberseek, the second largest cybersecurity industry in the country) In this year’s rankings, BF recognizes initiatives in that sphere, including the close to 50 colleges and universities that have established cyber degrees. Virginia is also home to 23 NSA/DHS Centers of Academic Excellence (CAE) in cybersecurity.

Around the state, tech talent is inherent to the area with Virginia’s world-class higher education institutions and proximity to federal government agencies and resources. And the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, launched in 2019 by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), is an alternative to traditional recruitment and training incentive programs and accelerates facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are customized to a company’s jobs and processes.

The Tech Talent Investment Program from VEDP is aimed square at creating and maintaining the state’s tech talent. It’s no surprise that the number jobs requiring tech skills will continue to expand, and Virginia’s program coupled with the region’s access to higher education and government entities makes it a winning strategic initiative.

Over the past 12 months, company announcements on investing in Virginia highlight the tech talent these firms recognize as an asset in the state.

In December 2021, CoStar Group, Inc., provider of real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, announced plans to invest more than $460 million to expand in Richmond. CoStar plans to establish a corporate campus that will include sales, marketing, software development, customer service, and support functions on four acres adjacent to its current facility, which serves as the headquarters for research and data analytics.

“Richmond is a growing community with access to a deep pool of diverse, highly-skilled workers, a vibrant culture of innovation and a wonderful quality of life for our existing and future employees,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “The strong partnerships we have established with the Commonwealth of Virginia, the City of Richmond, and institutions of higher education such as VCU, will be critical for our continued growth. Virginia, Richmond, and Costar Group all have bright futures ahead, and we are excited to grow together.”

In May, Boeing announced its Arlington, VA campus will now serve as the company’s global headquarters. Employees in the region support various corporate functions and specialize in advanced airplane development and autonomous systems. In addition to designating Northern Virginia as its new headquarters, Boeing plans to develop a research and technology hub in the area to harness and attract engineering and technical capabilities.

“We are excited to build on our foundation here in Northern Virginia. The region makes strategic sense for our global headquarters given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders, and its access to world-class engineering and technical talent,” said Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

And in June, Raytheon Technologies chose Arlington, VA as the new location of its global headquarters. The Virginia location increases Raytheon’s agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry. Nearby Washington, DC also serves as a convenient travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees.