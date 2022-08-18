18th Annual Rankings: 2022 Global Rankings Report

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 708,000 movements, +29.1%) leads, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD, 684,000, +27.1%) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW, 652,000, +26.7%). All top 10 airports for aircraft movements are in the United States.

BOSTON, NYC ON TOP FOR LIFE SCIENCES

Boston is once again tops for Life Sciences Hubs in the 2002 Global Rankings report. The capital of Massachusetts also took the top spot in last year’s ranking report.

The Greater Boston lab and life science market has continually ranked first for nearly a decade in JLL’s annual national life sciences research report.

Greater Boston is home to 19 of the 20 largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies by market cap, making Boston a leader in biotech investment and talent. With more than 50 local universities, multiple world class research hospitals and nearly $20 billion in private venture capital investment during the last three years, Greater Boston remains a leader in life sciences activity on a global scale.

“In addition to earning a Top 10 spot on our Corporate Headquarters ranking, this year Boston has once again nabbed the top spot on our Life Sciences Hubs ranking,” said Cosgrove.

“An educated, available workforce and access to higher education is critical to the success of the life sciences sectors,” she continued. “Earlier this year, we named Massachusetts the Best State for Education and Workforce for 2021. Massachusetts boasts a considerable number of higher education institutions and skilled workers, so with those resources it’s no coincidence that its capital city of Boston is a life sciences leader.”

Rounding out this year’s top three Life Sciences Hubs are California’s San Francisco Bay Area in second place (up from the number three last year) and the United Kingdom in third place.

GLOBAL WIND MARKETS ON THE MOVE

The global wind industry had its second-best year in 2021, with almost 94 GW of capacity added globally, trailing behind the 2020’s record growth by only 1.8%. That’s according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) 2022 industry report.

Looking at the wind energy market across several sources, including the GWEC’s data, BF ranks China, United Kingdom, and Germany as the top 3 for Offshore Wind (Installed Capacity) this year. This represents a swap between China and the UK’s positioning from last year; Germany retains is #3 spot.

The GWEC 2022 report highlights also include Europe, Latin America and Africa & Middle East having record years for new onshore installations. Still, total onshore wind installations in 2021 was 18% lower than the previous year. The decline was driven primarily by the slow-down of onshore wind growth in the world’s two largest wind power markets, China and the US, states the GWEC report.

From an overall view, it’s useful to note that 21.1 GW of offshore wind capacity was commissioned in 2021, three times more than in 2020. making 2021 the best year in offshore wind history, bringing its market share in global new installations to 22.5% last year.

China made up 80% of offshore wind capacity added worldwide in 2021, bringing its cumulative offshore wind installations to 27.7 GW. Total global wind power capacity is now up to 837 GW.

Wind auction activities bounced back in 2021 with more than 88 GW of wind capacity awarded globally, 153% higher than in 2020, according to GWEC.

After a year in which net zero commitments gathered global momentum, coupled with renewed urgency for achieving energy security, the market outlook for the global wind industry looks even more positive. 557 GW of new capacity is expected to be added in the next five years under current policies. That is more than 110 GW of new installations each year until 2026, states the GWEC report.

BF’s global wind market ranking includes a new category—Offshore/Onshore Wind Power (Markets to Watch). Derived from the GWEC report, those nations are, in order: Vietnam; the Philippines; China; India; Brazil; Columbia; South Africa; and Egypt.

As the world faces the climate change impacts the GWEC report provides insight into how wind energy can help propel the energy infrastructure to net zero by 2050.

The wind industry enjoyed its second-best year ever in 2021, with almost 94 GW of capacity added globally despite a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is just 1.8% less than the year-over-year wind energy growth rate in 2020. This is a clear sign of the incredible resilience and upward trajectory of the global wind industry.

However as the 2022 report from GWEC makes clear, this growth needs to quadruple by the end of the decade if the world is to stay on course for a 1.5C pathway and net zero by 2050.

Global capacity increased by 93.6 GW to bring total cumulative wind power capacity to 837 GW, which is year-over-year growth of 12%. While the world’s two biggest markets, China and the US, installed less new onshore wind capacity last year—30.7 GW and 12.7 GW respectively—other regions enjoyed record years. Europe, Latin America and Africa & the Middle East, increased new onshore installations by 19%, 27% and 120%, respectively.

The offshore wind market enjoyed its best-ever year in 2021, with 21.1 GW commissioned. That represents three times more than the previous year. China’s mammoth year of offshore installations accounted for 80% of that growth, helping it pass the UK as the world’s largest offshore wind market in cumulative installations.

MANUFACTURING AROUND THE GLOBE: CHINA, UNITED STATES CONTINUE TO LEAD OUTPUT

The world continues to emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and manufacturing is one of the most hard hit. According to the UN Statistics Division: “The pandemic hit the manufacturing sector harder than during the 2007–2009 global financial crisis, resulting in a drop in production of 6.8% in 2020. The share of manufacturing value added (MVA) in global GDP fell—from 2019 to 2020—from 16.6% to 16.0%. Across 49 countries with available data, manufacturing employment declined by an average of 5.6 % in the second quarter of 2020 and 2.5% in the third quarter of 2020, relative to the same periods in 2019. Losses in working hours were even greater, at 11.9% in the second quarter of 2020 and 4.4% in the third quarter of 2020.”

The Manufacturing Output ranking from BF this year reflects the data released by the UN Statistics Division, with China continuing to hold the lion’s share of manufacturing around the globe. Considering the length of time China has had to steadily increase its global share of output, its position is not expected to change anytime soon.

However, as companies revise strategies post-COVID, an increasing number are looking to their home nations, the United States, and other manufacturing spots to locate. In BF’s ranking, the United States, Japan, and Germany follow China in the leaderboard. Following that group in our ranking this year—South Korea, India, Italy, France, UK, and Indonesia.

Read Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report:

State and Metro Rankings