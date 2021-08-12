Business Facilities’ 17th Annual Rankings: State Rankings Report

VIRGINIA: BEST BUSINESS CLIMATE AND TOP TECH TALENT PIPELINE

Virginia is the top-ranked state in BF’s flagship Best Business Climate category. The Commonwealth also ranked first in our Cybersecurity leaderboard and in a new category we’re unveiling in our 2021 State Rankings Report: Tech Talent Pipeline.

“Virginia has undertaken the most impressive effort in the U.S. to fill the national shortage of skilled workers in the data-centric sectors that are driving economic growth in the 21st century,” BF Editor in Chief Jack Rogers said. “World-class universities are partnering with industry giants to add thousands of new computer science grads to Virginia’s rapidly expanding tech workforce. This combination positions VA to defend its tech talent pipeline leadership for years to come.”

With a highly educated and skilled workforce—including the highest concentration of tech workers in the nation—world-class universities and unmatched digital infrastructure, Virginia already had established a leadership position in the race to establish the top tech talent pipeline when the Commonwealth recently unleashed a bevy of new market-responsive talent pipeline initiatives.

Virginia is injecting more than $2 billion into a Tech Talent Investment Program that cumulatively represents the largest state commitment to computer science education.

Virginia’s Tech Talent Investment Program will generate an additional 31,000 computer science grads, strengthening and enhancing CS programs beginning in K-12. Universities and colleges across Virginia have committed to the state effort to strengthen the computer science talent pipeline, with several unveiling new facilities that aim to be the crown jewels of tech talent development. The top-ticket projects include:

Virginia Tech is tripling its Northern Virginia footprint with the development of its new $1-billion Innovation Campus in Alexandria, which will eventually make its home on 3.5 acres in the first phase of a new mixed-use development and innovation district near the future Potomac Yard Metrorail Station.

With state funding and matching private philanthropy, George Mason University is investing $250 million at its Arlington, VA campus, more than doubling the number of students enrolled in computer science majors to 15,000 and building a new HQ for the Institute for Digital InnovAtion that was launched at the university last year.

Bolstered by the largest philanthropic gift in the school’s history ($120 million), the University of Virginia established the School of Data Science to address the increasing national shortage of data scientists. The School of Data Science will position UVA as a global leader training students in data analysis, machine learning, statistics, computer science and communication.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected 531,200 computer science and information technology jobs would be added nationally from 2019 to 2029. Through its Tech Talent Investment Program agreements with 11 universities, Virginia committed to creating 31,000 new computer science/engineering graduates over 20 years. The Innovation Campus in Alexandria is a major component to that commitment.

Boeing recently became the first foundational partner for Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, making a $50-million, multiyear commitment. Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Boeing’s commitment will help jump-start the university’s effort to create the most diverse graduate technology campus in the country. The investment will provide student scholarships, help recruit world-class faculty and fund STEM programs for underserved students in K-12.

NORTH CAROLINA SNARES APPLE’S 1B CAMPUS

North Carolina, BF’s 2020 State of the Year, surged into second place in our annual Best Business Climate ranking, up from fifth place in last year’s leaderboard for this flagship category.

NC, which ranked fourth in our new Tech Talent Pipeline category, has put down a potent marker that it intends to duke it out with its northern neighbor for the Tech Talent crown. The Tar Heel State snared the most coveted economic deal from the tech sector this year when Apple chosen Research Triangle Park as the location of its first East Coast campus, a $1-billion project that will create 3,000 new jobs with an average annual salary of $185,000.

In April, Apple announced a commitment to invest $430 billion in the U.S. over the next five years. Rogers said the tech giant’s selection of Research Triangle Park as the site of its first mega-project in this five-year plan gives North Carolina a leg up on what is expected to be a heated competition for forthcoming investments from Apple.

“The deal that North Carolina secured in winning the Apple campus is a template for equity-driven economic development,” Rogers said, noting that the tech giant has agreed to invest $100 million to support schools and community initiatives in Raleigh-Durham as well as $112 million to help rural areas improve infrastructure so they can attract more businesses.

“This crown jewel of high-tech R&D will build a sustainable tech talent pipeline as it develops world-class facilities,” Rogers said. “As the home of NASCAR, North Carolina is no stranger to high-performance racing. NC has secured the pole position in a high-stakes contest for tech sector hegemony.”

The focus of Apple’s East Coast campus in NC will be machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering, the tech giant said. Gov. Roy Cooper said that once Apple creates the jobs, the tech giant will be eligible for incentives he considers “transformational.”

Under an agreement approved by a state incentives panel, Apple would get $846 million in cumulative cash payments over the next 39 years if the company meets job-creation and investment thresholds. The payments are calculated based on the income tax the state withholds from paychecks of the new workers.

The state Commerce Department estimates the project will generate nearly $2 billion annually in additional state revenues through 2061. Groundbreaking on the new campus is expected this fall.

“Apple’s global name recognition and the scale of its new presence in the Research Triangle will elevate North Carolina’s already strong reputation for producing highly skilled tech workers as well as having the quality of life and affordability that attract more of the same,” said Christopher Chung, chief executive officer of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, which was among the state and local partners that helped attract the Apple investment.

Other tech players that have announced new investments in North Carolina in 2021 include Google, Robinhood, Adverum Biotechnologies, Invitae, Pennymac and Gilead Sciences. In total, these companies are expected to create more than 2,500 jobs in NC.

RISING STARS: ARIZONA, WEST VIRGINIA

Two states that have been rising stars on our radar had breakthrough results in our 2021 State Rankings Report.

Arizona was among the top 10 states in our rankings for Best Business Climate, Tech Talent Pipeline, Aerospace/Defense, Semiconductors, Installed Solar Power Capacity, Percentage of Electricity from Solar Power, Solar Power Jobs and Fastest-Growing States.

AZ has a rapidly expanding semiconductor fabrication sector that includes Intel’s largest manufacturing site. In March, Intel announced it would invest an additional $20 billion in Arizona to build two new semiconductor fabs to meet the demands of a global semiconductor shortage that has crippled the automotive industry, which increasingly relies on chips as it packs new technology in vehicles. [At presstime, Arizona and Texas are the frontrunners for Samsung’s $17-billion chip fab project.]

“As one of the fastest-growing states with an established tech talent pipeline; a specialized, high-tech supply chain; and an innovation ecosystem that keeps churning out new semiconductor applications, Arizona is surging to the top in this critical growth sector,” Rogers said.

Representing the largest private sector investment in state history, Intel’s $20 billion expansion in Arizona will include the construction of two new semiconductor fabs at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, AZ. The expansion project will create 3,000 new high-tech, high-wage jobs and 3,000 construction jobs, while supporting an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs.

The expansion is part of Intel’s IDM 2.0 upgrade, a major evolution of the company’s integrated device manufacturing (IDM) model.

“I’m thrilled to announce plans for Intel’s first large-scale foundry operation, which will be in Arizona,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, at the project announcement in March. “To make [this] expansion in Arizona possible, we are excited to be partnering with the state of AZ and the Biden Administration on incentives that spur this type of domestic investment.”

Intel’s operations in Arizona go back more than 40 years. With this new expansion, Intel will employ nearly 16,000 Arizonans and will have invested more than $50 billion in the state. Intel operates four other fabs in Arizona, including Fab 42, the company’s largest chipmaking factory in the U.S., said to be the most advanced in the world. In addition to high-volume manufacturing, Arizona is also home to Intel’s Assembly Test Technology Development Group.

West Virginia joined the top 10 in BF’s 2021 State Rankings Report in our flagship Best Business Climate category for the first time.

National coverage of West Virginia usually includes an invocation of the dim future of the coal industry. So it may surprise readers to learn that WV has grabbed a leadership position in an emerging technology that promises to transform high-speed transportation: in October, Virgin Hyperloop announced that it has chosen the Mountain State as the home of its $500-million Hyperloop Certification Center.

High-speed Hyperloop travel works using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation in “near-vacuum conditions” within the hyperloop tube system. The Hyperloop Certification Center will be constructed on nearly 800 acres of land in Grant and Tucker counties in Northeast West Virginia, an area selected, in part, because of its topography and proximity to large population centers in the Eastern United States, according to Mike Schneider, VP for project development at Virgin Hyperloop.

Construction on the certification center is set to begin in 2021. The center will serve first as a construction testing hub for hyperloop pod vehicles, and later as a training ground for conductors and operators when Virgin Hyperloop is ready to offer commercial hyperloop travel in the U.S. Virgin Hyperloop officials said they plan to have hyperloop travel available in the United States beginning in 2030.

North-Central West Virginia has been called the Silicon Valley of America’s biometrics activity. West Virginia University (WVU) is the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s lead academic partner in biometrics research.

LED FASTSTART: GOLD STANDARD IN CUSTOMIZED TRAINING

Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart continues to set the standard for excellence in Customized Training, maintaining its status as our top-ranked state in this flagship category for a record 12 consecutive years.

In a recent letter to Business Facilities, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana is now establishing the LED FastStart Technology Center (FSTC).