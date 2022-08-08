Business Facilities’ 2022 Metro Rankings Report

FINTECH, CRYPTO LEADERS

From coast to coast, fintech industry players are looking for locations that will provide the infrastructure, workforce, and business climate to support their success. In this year’s report, two Fintech Leaders rankings highlight cities with the workforce, regulatory environment, and overall ecosystem geared for this burgeoning area of the finance world. Leading for overall Fintech Leader markets is New York City, ranked #1 this year. Following the Big Apple on the list is San Francisco, CA, well-known for its tech- friendly business climate.

“The sheer size of New York City’s financial and technology infrastructure positions the metro as a fintech leader. This year, we looked at the number of fintech startups along with available talent, and NYC topped the list,” said Cosgrove.

Rounding out the top 5 metros in the Fintech Leaders ranking are: Toronto, ON; Atlanta, GA; and Boston, MA, respectively.

A second category—Fintech Leaders (Job Growth) lists Pittsburgh, PA as leader there. This location is followed by Philadelphia, PA; Irving, TX; Raleigh, NC; Roanoke, TX; Tempe, AZ; Chandler, AZ; Baltimore, MD; Dallas, TX; and Cleveland, OH.

The related Crypto Market Leaders ranking, focused on available jobs and job growth, is topped by San Francisco, CA. Completing the top half of that leaderboard are: Austin, TX; New York City; Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL; and Denver, CO.

With the significant expansion of activity in the fintech sector—an expansive term applied to technology-driven disruptions in financial services, where financial companies and startups use artificial intelligence (AI) and other tech in day-to-day processes, BF rankings introduced the category to our Metro rankings for this year (added to the State rankings last year). The global fintech market was valued at USD7301.78 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.87% by 2026, according to a October 2021 report from research firm, ResearchandMarkets.com.

The report, “Global FinTech Market, By Technology, By Service, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” found that “rising popularity for digital payments, increased investments in technology-based solutions, supportive government regulations, and increased adoption of IOT devices are expected to positively influence the global fintech market in the coming years.”

The report noted that AI has become a critical element in terms of collecting data, analyzing information, and creating customer-centric products. Based on service, the market can be segmented into payment, fund transfers, personal finance, loans, insurance, and others including equity, wealth management, etc. The payment segment is expected to dominate the market in the year 2020, however the insurance segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the market is sub-segmented into banking, insurance, securities, and others including ecommerce, ITR, etc. The banking segment captures the highest market share in the year 2020 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period (to 2026) as well.

SIZE INTO ACCOUNT: ELK GROVE BUSINESS PARK #1

Elk Grove Village Business Park located in Elk Grove Village, IL has topped the leaderboard for Industrial Parks in BF’s rankings this year. Industrial Parks ranking takes into account park size, location to markets, growth potential, and recent expansions, as well as distinctive assets like water resources, on-site utilities, residential developments, and other amenities.

Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in the United States with over 5,600 businesses, 22 data centers, and more than 400 manufacturers that specialize in plastic, metal, food, tech, and more. The park is located around a highly connected transportation hub—adjacent to O’Hare International Airport; at the crossroads of transcontinental freight rail service; and accessible by to interstate highways.

In 2018, the Elk Grove Technology Park was established within the existing business park to provide sites geared to technology-centric companies.

Ranked second in Industrial Parks is TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park (TGSCP), the largest master-planned rail-and-barge-served industrial park in the U.S. Located in Baytown, TX, TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park spans 15,000 acres, with over 11,000 acres available for development.

The park is an ideal location for light or heavy industrial use, manufacturing of all types, waterfront operations, and warehouse/distribution operations.

Further down the leaderboard at #5, another Texas industrial park made the list: TexAmericas Center (TAC), in Bowie County. Located along the Interstate 30 corridor, just 15 miles west of Texarkana, TAC is a hybrid of an economic development organization and real estate development and management company. TAC is a state redevelopment authority that remediates military sites, most recently 6,800 acres of a former ammunition depot.

A massive mixed-use industrial park boasting more than 12,000 acres and 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, TAC services the Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas markets. Formed in 1998 as part of an initiative to redevelop former military property, TAC offers custom industrial real estate solutions, including purchase, lease, build-to-suit (purchase, lease and reverse) and retrofit or build-out-to-suit options.

TAC and its Regional Economic Development (RED) Team are considered one of the highest-performing and most successful Local Redevelopment Authorities in the U.S. As a state-sanctioned Local Redevelopment Authority, TAC operates as both a private business and a local unit of government. Having a professional engineer on staff and the ability to control its own zoning, contracts and permitting processes allow TAC to provide businesses a much shorter timeline to become operational.

TexAmericas Center is divided into three distinct campuses. The 756-acre Central Campus includes 750,000 square feet and offers over 200 acres of shovel-ready sites, including the Texas Economic Development Council-designated 101-acre S.T.A.R. (Sites That Are Ready) Site, multiple hardstand sites and vehicle performance testing. In addition, the Central Campus features a golf course, walking trails, an exercise track and a U.S. Army PX. It’s also home to TC@TAC, a technical and vocational education facility developed in partnership with Texarkana College and the U.S. Army to support the training and education mission of the Red River Army Depot and the surrounding business community.

The Eastern Campus boasts 8,900 acres and over 2.1 million square feet of former munitions production and warehouse and storage space, along with office, flex and manufacturing space. Comprised of the former Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, the campus features 36 miles of rail, including a 350-car classification yard and transload services. The East Campus offers multiple individual business parks, including parks focused on energetics, food processing, heavy manufacturing, heavy utility users, rail-intensive users, wholesale, fulfillment, warehouse and distribution, transloading, enviroTECH and light manufacturing.

The Western Campus consists of 2,900 acres and over 250,000 square feet of former munitions storage bunkers. TAC envisions this property will be home to multiple individual business parks, including those focused on green energy production, AgTECH and data storage.

MidAmerica Industrial Park (MAIP), in Pryor, OK (halfway between Tulsa and Northwest AR), has ranked 4th in our 2022 Industrial Parks ranking—holding its place from 2021. With 9,000 acres under single ownership since its inception more than 60 years ago, MAIP serves 80 companies with more than 4,500 employees.

MidAmerica is home to Google’s second-largest data center (with an investment of $3.5 billion) and the third-largest agri-nutrition plant operated by DuPont.

Electric vehicle startup Canoo announced a commitment in 2021 to create more than 2,000 jobs and build its first mega microfactory on a 400-acre site at MAIP. The company is currently moving toward the construction, with site work earlier this year there.

Canoo’s mega microfactory at MAIP is targeted to open in 2023 and will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant. The campus will also include a low-volume industrialization facility. Canoo is scheduled to bring its first vehicle to market in Q4 2022 by partnering with VDL Nedcar while the Oklahoma facility is built.

At the #6 spot on the leaderboard for Industrial Parks is Quonset Business Park in North Kingston, RI.

Once home to a naval base, the park has been transformed into the leading engine of economic development in Rhode Island, supporting over 200 companies and 12,200 jobs. Quonset Business Park has been a leader in job creation and economic growth in the state, attracting more than $2 billion in private investment. The Park is also home to 17% of the manufacturing jobs in Rhode Island.

Quonset’s Site Readiness program makes pre-permitted and pre-engineered parcels available that allow businesses to get shovels in the ground within 90 days of site control.

Quonset’s industrial spaces have the capacity to support large, high-tech operations like Electric Boat and Toray Plastics, while the Commerce Park section accommodates some of the state’s most successful corporations like Ocean State Job Lot. Quonset’s Flex Industrial Campus gives new and expanding companies room to grow in a move-in ready and affordable space, adaptable to the needs of their business. This includes flexible manufacturing, or warehouse space between 10,000 square feet and 40,000 square feet. These are equipped with office spaces, restroom facilities and high bay space for manufacturing, assembly or warehouse use, with ceilings up to 24 feet.

Quonset also offers customizable office space for start-ups, small businesses and professional service companies in the Gateway Office Complex. With the four existing office buildings fully leased, the fifth building is now accepting new tenants. The Gateway Offices provide companies with affordable rates and the option of flexible shorter-term leases. Each facility includes wireless high-speed internet, a shared kitchen and break areas (including an outdoor courtyard), a conference room, an abundance of natural light and multiple restrooms.

Quonset’s location in North Kingstown, RI places businesses in the heart of the Northeast, giving them broad access to the East Coast’s largest customer markets.

In Charleston, SC, Camp Hall Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, SC. It is also ranked #7 in the Industrial Parks ranking—the third consecutive year the site has been ranked.

Camp Hall provides worldwide access via connected interstate, nearby airports and deepwater ports. And on site, a commitment to providing high-quality utility infrastructure will support the needs of future users and help attract world-class employers.

A brand-new interchange to I-26 is open and allows easy accessibility into the heart of Camp Hall. A comprehensive network of mobility options is currently under construction, including miles of on-site, three- to five-lane primary arterial roads.

Sanitary sewer and potable water services for Camp Hall are provided by Berkeley County Water and Sanitation via new mains and supporting infrastructure. Phase One was completed in 2018, and additional branch mains will be extended to individual sites within Camp Hall as needed in the future.

In line with the needs of a 21st century workspace, Camp Hall is actively working with mobile network providers to ensure connectivity throughout the campus. In addition, Camp Hall will have redundancy in fiber and power services — a must-have for the modern-day workforce.

And, Camp Hall is committed to maintaining an environment that is authentic to the natural habitat of coastal South Carolina. 28% of the site’s 6,800+ acres will be preserved land devoted to natural growth, wildlife habitats and features developed to maintain and improve a healthy local ecosystem.

Also in the ranking at #10 is the 99.5-acre Tomball Business & Technology Park is fully served with all utilities, provides off-site detention and is minutes from Tomball’s major highways. Operated by the Tomball Economic Development Corporation (TEDC), the master-planned and deed-restricted light industrial park utilizes flexible lot sizes and competitive pricing to stand out.

Several companies have announced plans to locate in the Tomball Park. JDR Cable Systems, a subsea power cable company, opened its U.S. headquarters in the Park and eCommerce jewelry company, Kinsley Armelle, also decided to make the Tomball Business & Technology Park its corporate headquarters, moving into its facility in early 2021

Along with U.K.-based JDR, which is owned by Poland-based TFKable Group, international players at Tomball Business & Technology Park include Canadian-based Packers Plus Energy Services and French-based SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions.

Growth in the Tomball Business & Technology Park has coincided with Tomball’s increasing level of connectivity. Due to the expanded Tomball Parkway and recently completed Grand Parkway, along with nearby Beltway 8 and Interstate 45, Tomball businesses can quickly reach key transportation hubs. The Tomball Business & Technology Park is half an hour from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and less than an hour to Port Houston, each among the nation’s busiest air and seaports. David Wayne Hooks Airport, just five miles from Tomball, gives businesses a nearby option for chartered flights and fixed-based operator (FBO) services.

LOGISTICS LEADERS

For places to move goods, Memphis, TN shows a repeat performance as the top ranked metro in the magazine’s Logistics Leaders ranking. This ranking measures all forms of transportation logistics, including shipping by air, rail, water, and highway.

Memphis International Airport (MEM), home to the global FedEx hub, is now the busiest cargo airport in the world, mainly due to FedEx Express’ surge in shipment volume in 2020, with 4.4 million metric tons of cargo, according to Airports Council International’s annual tally.

The logistics supremacy in Memphis is not limited to air cargo. Memphis is one of only four U.S. cities to be served by five Class I railroads. Single system shipment is available to all 48 contiguous states, Alaska, Mexico and Canada.

Trucks leaving Memphis can reach 35% of the U.S. population overnight and 68% on the second day. A confluence of interstate highways offer shipping options by road: I-40 connects coast-to-coast; I-55 intersects Memphis and connects Chicago to Louisiana; I-69 connects Canada to Mexico, with Memphis at the halfway point of the 2,600-mile highway. The Memphis area is home to more than 400 trucking companies.

The Port of Memphis is 400 river miles from St. Louis and 600 river miles from New Orleans, where cargo can be transferred to ocean-going ships. Commodities shipped through the port include petroleum, steel, salt and grains

New Orleans, a perennial leader in BF’s Logistics Leaders rankings for several years, takes the second place spot, followed by Louisville, KY; Los Angeles, CA; and Savannah, GA, respectively.

Filling out the top 10 Logistics Leaders rankings: Houston, TX; Seattle-Tacoma, WA; Norfolk, VA; Anchorage, AK; and Columbus, OH.

“With manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain all top of mind for business leaders, especially during the past several years, Business Facilities is pleased to recognize these locations that are helping lead the way to economic success for businesses across the nation,” said BF’s Cosgrove.

METROS FOR MOVERS

Recently released U.S. Census Bureau population estimates emphasize that it was domestic out-migration that exerted an outsized demographic impact on large metropolitan areas during the prime 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. These estimates—for the period July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021—reveal an absolute decline in the aggregate size of the nation’s 56 major metropolitan areas (those with populations exceeding 1 million). At the same time, smaller metro areas, as a group, experienced higher population growth than in each of the previous two years, while non-metropolitan America showed the greatest annual population gain in more than a decade.

A new category for BF’s rankings this year is Metros For Movers in recognition of remote work demands, as well as the need for companies to attract workforce beyond traditional means. Looking at incentives that cities and towns are offering, the top spot in this category goes to Morgantown, WV. Through the Ascend WV program, those who meet qualifications receive up to $12,000 to relocate in Morgantown. Rounding out the top 5 are: Topeka, KS; Tulsa, OK; Bentonville, AR; and New Haven, CT.