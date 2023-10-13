Walmart Taps Lowndes County, GA, For Dairy Facility

The $350 million investment is expected to bring nearly 400 jobs to the area.

Walmart will invest $350 million in Lowndes County, Georgia, to establish a dairy facility.

The food-processing operation is expected to create nearly 400 jobs and will use ingredients from local farmers, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD).

“Georgia’s economy is historically rooted in agriculture, and Walmart is demonstrating how the industry continues to evolve and invest in technological advances to improve results in output and sustainability,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Projects like this create a positive ripple-effect for the entire industry ecosystem.”

Located in Valdosta, GA, the plant is expected to be operational in late 2025 and will seek workers in production, engineering, quality, food safety, warehouse operations, maintenance, and drivers, among other positions. Its products will be distributed to more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs locations in the area.

Bruce Heckmen, Walmart’s Vice President of Manufacturing, said the collaboration with local farmers is “critical” to ensure they are operating a facility that processes high-quality milk for consumers.

Walmart’s selection of Lowndes County is a “great victory” for Georgia, according to Tyler Harper, Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner.

“This new, state-of-the-art facility will not only bring jobs and opportunity to the Valdosta area, it will enable our dairy farmers to produce more goods from start to finish right here in Georgia – sending a larger share of the retail dollar back to the family farm,” he said.