VinFast Kicks Off $4B EV Complex In North Carolina

Today, Vietnamese automaker VinFast celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its $4 billion electric vehicle (EV) and batteries manufacturing complex to be built in the Triangle Innovation Point in Chatham County, North Carolina. It will be VinFast’s first EV manufacturing facility in North America, and Vietnam’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) project ever in the United States. The facility will employ approximately 7,500 workers.
Covering an area of approximately 1,800 acres, VinFast’s 2.8 million square foot factory complex is designed to reach a capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year in phase 1. The factory will consist of two main areas: EV production and assembly. The complex will also house supplementary supplier businesses. VinFast’s factory has received basic permits to begin Phase 1 construction. Announced in March 2022, operations were initially predicted to begin in July 2024, but production is now expected to begin in 2025.
Attending the groundbreaking event were Vingroup Vice Chairman / VinFast Global CEO Madame Thuy Le; Governor Roy Cooper, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago; and other foreign dignitaries, local elected officials, faith-based organizations, and business leaders.
“The manufacturing facility in North Carolina is one of VinFast’s key projects,” said Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, CEO of VinFast Auto. “When it begins operations, the factory will be VinFast’s primary supplier of electric vehicles to the North American market, allowing us to optimize production and business activities. We hope the construction of the factory in Chatham County will contribute to advancing the clean energy economy in the US and help to support North Carolina’s green mobility strategy.”
Last year, North Carolina awarded VinFast a $1.2B incentive package for the project. VinFast will also receive financial support from the City of Sanford, Chatham County and the Golden Leaf Foundation.
A client of the International Trade Administration’s SelectUSA program, which focuses on attracting job-creating business investments to the U.S., VinFast’s FDI in North Carolina is expected to create up to 7,500 jobs in the region.
Preserving A Cultural Landmark
In related news, earlier this week VinFast announced its intention to donate up to three acres of property on the VinFast project site in Moncure to the Merry Oaks Baptist Church to help save it from demolition. The land is being offered with the specific purpose of relocating the church to a new permanent home.
Built in 1888, Merry Oaks Baptist Church has been a cultural destination for many generations in Moncure. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to demolish the current site of the church, including the steeple, to implement a long-planned transportation improvement upgrade for Chatham County. VinFast’s land donation will help relocate the church and allow the congregation to remain in the community.
“We greatly appreciate that VinFast has made a generous offer to provide a new home for the Merry Oaks Baptist Church so the congregation can remain in the community we’ve called home for over 130 years,” commented Merry Oaks Member Jerry Holden.
“VinFast cares deeply about our new home and does not want to see the Merry Oaks congregation displaced,” said Ms. Van Anh Nguyen, VinFast US Manufacturing CEO. “In addition to donating the land, VinFast is willing to work with our partners to identify other resources to help support the relocation of the church. Our hope is that Merry Oaks Baptist Church and its congregation can remain in the community.”
The members of Merry Oaks Baptist Church have not yet decided if they will relocate the church.