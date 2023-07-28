VinFast Kicks Off $4B EV Complex In North Carolina

Preserving A Cultural Landmark

In related news, earlier this week VinFast announced its intention to donate up to three acres of property on the VinFast project site in Moncure to the Merry Oaks Baptist Church to help save it from demolition. The land is being offered with the specific purpose of relocating the church to a new permanent home.

Built in 1888, Merry Oaks Baptist Church has been a cultural destination for many generations in Moncure. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to demolish the current site of the church, including the steeple, to implement a long-planned transportation improvement upgrade for Chatham County. VinFast’s land donation will help relocate the church and allow the congregation to remain in the community.

“We greatly appreciate that VinFast has made a generous offer to provide a new home for the Merry Oaks Baptist Church so the congregation can remain in the community we’ve called home for over 130 years,” commented Merry Oaks Member Jerry Holden.

“VinFast cares deeply about our new home and does not want to see the Merry Oaks congregation displaced,” said Ms. Van Anh Nguyen, VinFast US Manufacturing CEO. “In addition to donating the land, VinFast is willing to work with our partners to identify other resources to help support the relocation of the church. Our hope is that Merry Oaks Baptist Church and its congregation can remain in the community.”

The members of Merry Oaks Baptist Church have not yet decided if they will relocate the church.