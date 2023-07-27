Niagara Bottling To Invest $48M In Texas

With an expansion of its warehouse facility in Temple, the beverage supplier will create 14 jobs.

Niagara Bottling, LLC will invest $48 million to expand its existing facility in Temple, Texas. The project will include a new warehouse, which will result in the creation of a minimum of 14 jobs.

“Niagara Bottling is very excited to establish a new logistics center in Temple, Texas,” commented Brian Hess, Executive Vice President, Niagara Bottling. “This facility will allow Niagara to manage the distribution of new beverage products and serve important customers throughout the region. We appreciate the support provided to us by the City of Temple and the Temple EDC. The highly competitive and attractive location, transportation infrastructure and workforce, have helped fuel an important partnership between Niagara and the community. We look forward to continuing to grow and succeed together.”

Family-owned and operated since 1963, Niagara is a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S. focused on innovative packaging design, vertical integration, and high-tech manufacturing. The company has had a presence in Temple since 2019, when Niagara located in the Temple Industrial Park with a $90 million investment. Niagara expanded in Temple again in 2020, citing the area’s talented workforce, accessible location, and infrastructure.

“We are excited about what this expansion means for both Temple and Niagara, a strong member of our community’s growing food and beverage industry thanks to its growing operations over the past few years,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC). “Temple is a prime location for food and beverage companies, with national brands and homegrown businesses alike.”

Niagara joins other food and beverage industry companies that also call Temple home, including Texas grocer H-E-B; food and beverage supply chain leader McLane Company; and retail giant Walmart.