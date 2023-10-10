United Alloy Plans Permanent Location In Quincy, IL

United Alloy, a sheet metal fabrication company, will have a permanent location in Quincy, Illinois, creating at least 100 new jobs in the city.

The Wisconsin-based company has operated a weld-only facility in Quincy since April, but recently acquired land east of its current location for the permanent site.

Kyle Moore, Great River Economic Development Foundation President, said he doesn’t think the state of Illinois gives itself enough credit for bringing in out-of-state companies like United Alloy.

“Companies do want to move here. Whether it be United Alloy or TriMark, who moved here last year and opened a facility, I think it speaks volumes that we’re doing the right things here in Quincy and Adams County,” Moore said. “We’re investing in ourselves and when we invest in ourselves, others are going to want to invest in our communities.”

Officials expect to break ground by 2025 to construct a 200,000-square-foot facility, according to United Alloy.

“I am very excited for what this means to our team here in Quincy,” said Andrew Parrish, Production Manager of United Alloy’s Quincy location. “These folks took a risk on a ‘new to Quincy’ company that most had not even heard of before. This investment represents a long-term commitment to their hard work and dedication over the past several months.”

United Alloy’s relationship with the city of Quincy began in January due to “the great workforce located within the tri-state region of Western Illinois, Northeast Missouri, and Southeast Iowa,” the company said.