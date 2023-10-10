New Conair Distribution Center Will Bring 700 Jobs To Maryland

Conair LLC will create 700 jobs at a new distribution center in Washington County, MD; Maryland Department of Commerce expands site selection portal to more than 3,100 properties.

Health and beauty product and kitchen appliance manufacturer Conair LLC will establish a new distribution center in Washington County, Maryland, creating 700 jobs over the next 10 years. The company will lease approximately 2.1 million square feet at a soon to be constructed facility in Hagerstown, which is believed to become the largest single distribution center in the state.

“It’s very exciting to welcome a global company like Conair to Maryland,” said Governor Wes Moore. “Our state’s distribution and logistics industry continues to thrive as companies aim to reach customers in record time. Conair will see great success with this new facility and our dedicated local workforce.”

“After meeting with Governor Moore, I am delighted to find a shared commitment to creating prosperity and fostering a thriving business environment,” said Conair LLC Chief Executive Officer and President Ronald T. Diamond.

Stamford, CT-based Conair LLC designs, manufactures, and markets personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes & accessories, cosmetic bags, and travel accessories. Its brands include Cuisinart®, Conair®, Babyliss®, Scünci® and Waring®. The company sells its products in more than 120 countries across six continents.

“We are looking forward to this partnership, which will allow us to be more responsive to our customers’ needs,” said Conair Senior Vice President of Distribution and Logistics Dan Kochenash. “As we work together with the Maryland Department of Commerce, this operation provides us with a platform to improve service today and expand our business in the future.”

To support the project, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working on approving a $2 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland. Washington County is planning to provide a $200,000 conditional loan to help Conair complete the project, pending approval from the Board of County Commissioners. The company is also eligible for various other incentives and tax credits, including the More Jobs for Marylanders program and the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

“We are pleased to assist Conair with its move into Western Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “By locating in Washington County, the company will have convenient access to major consumer markets, as well as several highways and ground and freight hubs. We look forward to seeing Conair grow throughout the region over the next decade.”

“We are honored that industry leader Conair has selected Washington County as home for its newest distribution facility,” said President of the Board of County Commissioners John Barr. “The investment of $75 million dollars into this property will significantly benefit our local economy and workforce. This announcement further verifies Washington County is a strategic hub for interstate commerce and we are proud to add Conair to the list of internationally recognized companies who have put their roots down in our wonderful community.”

Maryland Site Selection Database Grows To More Than 3,100 Properties

Companies looking to relocate or expand their operations in Maryland now have a convenient way to search for available properties. The Maryland Department of Commerce has partnered with REsimplifi to expand the state’s site selection portal from 450 active properties to more than 3,100 properties. Hosted through ZoomProspector, the updated platform provides commercial real estate property data for site selectors and economic development professionals who are interested in doing business in Maryland.

“This significantly larger database will play a major role in helping Maryland companies relocate to better-suited sites, as well as out-of-state businesses that are interested in making the move to our great state,” said Anderson. “We believe this investment will keep site selectors looking at Maryland for potential economic development projects and continue growing the state’s competitiveness in the years to come.”

One of the benefits to this expanded database is the increased number of sites targeted toward small businesses. With more than 2,000 new sites imported into the platform, there are a variety of new specifications that can be used as search filters—including properties under 20,000 square feet and buildings suited for retail. In addition to these new specs, the platform also allows users to explore communities by economic data including labor force availability, occupational wages, demographics, educational attainment, and more.

“REsimplifi is thrilled to collaborate with Maryland Commerce, aiming to deliver accurate and comprehensive building and site information across the entire state,” said Henry Moore, CEO of REsimplifi. “This strategic approach ensures that Maryland empowers both new and existing businesses with extensive site and building data so that they can make the most informed decisions possible.”

Maryland’s site selection database also benefits county economic development offices around the state. Talbot County, for example, recently partnered with REsimplifi to improve its own property listings. As more counties continue to invest in site selection tools, the amount of property listings on Maryland Commerce’s platform is expected to grow.