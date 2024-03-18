Two Manufacturing Projects To Invest Nearly $35M In Michigan

With help from the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Paslin Company and Quantum Fuel Systems will create a total of 187 jobs in Macomb and Oakland counties.

A Michigan-based business expansion in Macomb County and a new-to-Michigan business investment in Oakland County will generate nearly $35 million in capital investment and create 187 jobs. The Paslin company will expand at its Pontiac, Shelby Township, and Warren facilities, creating 100 new jobs. In Wixom, Quantum Fuel Systems will establish its first-ever Michigan facility, creating 87 new jobs. Both projects will be supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“We stand proud to support both Michigan-based companies as well as those that look to Michigan as the ideal place for them to expand their manufacturing operations,” commented Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Senior Vice President of Regional Development Matt McCauley. “The investment by these companies in Michigan leverages the state’s talented workforce and convenient access to customers and suppliers. Team Michigan looks forward to seeing these investment announcements drive economic prosperity, diversity and equity across Michigan.”

Paslin Grows In Three Michigan Locations

The Paslin Company, a provider of manufacturing assembly and automation systems for both automotive and non-automotive customers, is expanding at three Michigan locations: Pontiac, Shelby Township, and Warren.

Paslin has several projects under consideration or under contract with its customers which require additional floorspace and facility upgrades to accommodate growth. The company is leasing additional floorspace in Pontiac and will add a total of 75 jobs in Pontiac and Shelby Township. It will also make building and equipment upgrades to its Warren facility, where it will add 25 jobs.

In total, the company expects to generate capital investment of $12.3 million and create 100 jobs with the support of a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The company chose Michigan for the project over competing sites in Mexico and the southern U.S. because of the ease of collaboration with its customer base as well as the partnership with the state of Michigan.

“Paslin is excited to continue its partnership with the state of Michigan as we continue to expand,” said Paslin CEO Joe Perkins. “We remain committed to the state as we further strive for additional growth opportunities. We value and appreciate the partnership with the state.”

Shelby Township and the cities of Pontiac and Warren have offered to support the project with job fairs and hiring initiatives. The company plans to work with Michigan Works! to secure local talent.

“The city of Warren is proud to be the birthplace and home to Paslin, and we look forward to their newest expansion,” said Warren Mayor Lori M. Stone.

“The work that Paslin does undergirds much of the advanced manufacturing in the auto industry, and we are proud of Paslin’s presence in Pontiac,” said Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel. “We are thrilled about the company’s expansion and the addition of 50 new jobs in our community.”

Quantum Fuel Brings New Manufacturing Facility To Wixom

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC, a California-based manufacturer of alternative fuel storage systems, will establish a manufacturing facility in the City of Wixom. The project is expected to generate $22.5 million in capital investment and create 87 jobs, and will be the company’s first operations in Michigan.

Quantum will receive an $870,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Quantum also plans to utilize Michigan Works! to attract, manage and retain its workforce. The City of Wixom will recommend a Public Act 198 Industrial Facilities tax abatement in support of the project, subject to review and approval by the Wixom City Council.

Quantum services OEMs in the automotive and mobility industries and provides low emission and fast-to-market solutions to support the integration and production of natural gas fuel and storage systems. The company considered Tennessee for the project, but ultimately chose Michigan due to the strong automotive and mobility presence in the state.

“Quantum Fuel Systems is enthusiastic to work with the MEDC and other government authorities to further the commercialization of clean energy transportation,” said Quantum CEO Dean Varley. “Being located in Wixom, we will have close proximity to many of our global automotive customers.”

Quantum’s new manufacturing facility will produce lightweight compressed natural gas storage tanks. The company is experiencing rapid growth, and the new site will allow it to increase production to secure additional business with companies in the mobility and automotive sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quantum Fuels Systems to Wixom, and appreciate their commitment to our community,” said Assistant City Manager and Director of Economic Development Drew Benson. “Wixom has a long history as a home to innovative companies in the mobility space, and we look forward to supporting Quantum Fuel Systems and their unique technology solutions in the future.”

“Today’s investments in Macomb and Oakland County will create 187 jobs and build on our leadership in advanced manufacturing,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful to The Paslin Company and Quantum Fuel Systems for betting on Michigan. Together, we are bringing the supply chain, creating good-paying local jobs for Michiganders, and driving $35 million of investment into our communities.”