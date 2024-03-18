SCHOTT Pharma To Invest $371M In North Carolina

SCHOTT Pharma will invest $371 million to build the first U.S. facility to manufacture prefillable polymer syringes in Wilson, North Carolina. The syringes are required to meet the need for deep-cold storage and transportation of mRNA medications. The site will also have the capability to produce glass prefillable syringes for GLP-1 therapies to treat diseases such as diabetes or obesity.

The project will create 401 jobs in the region. Groundbreaking is expected by the end of 2024, with operations projected to start in 2027. The investment will be supported by $21 million in state and local incentives.

“The impact of this facility will go far beyond local job creation in North Carolina and will relieve stress on the entire pharmaceutical industry supply chain.” — Andreas Reisse, CEO, SCHOTT Pharma

The new site will expand the U.S. supply chain for in-demand syringes, allowing SCHOTT Pharma to triple its contribution of glass and polymer syringes to the U.S. market by 2030. Bringing production to the U.S. will reduce lead times and slash transportation costs, as well as protect against future shortages of critical drugs and ensure pandemic preparedness.

“As drug manufacturers develop and expand the use of mRNA, GLP-1, and other biologic therapies that require precise drug stability and storage properties, SCHOTT Pharma will be able to fill those orders quickly and efficiently here in the U.S.,” said Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. “The impact of this facility will go far beyond local job creation in North Carolina and will relieve stress on the entire pharmaceutical industry supply chain.”

The top 30 global pharma companies and more than 1,800 customers rely on SCHOTT Pharma containers and systems, including U.S. and global leaders in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Many of these companies have designated SCHOTT Pharma as a critical supplier of one or more of the most essential components within their supply chain. On average, more than 25,000 injections per minute are provided to patients worldwide through a product produced by SCHOTT Pharma.

“Wilson County stood out in a nationwide search for a number of reasons, particularly for its favorable pool of local talent and its proximity to the Research Triangle area, which hosts numerous universities, healthcare companies, and biopharma resources,” said Christopher Cassidy, President of SCHOTT North America. “Expanding operations in the U.S. addresses rapidly growing demand for our high-value solutions.”

For more than two decades, SCHOTT Pharma has manufactured vials for the pharmaceutical industry at its Lebanon, PA facility. The SCHOTT Group conducted a nationwide site selection process in search of a campus-like property to serve further growth opportunities. SCHOTT is not guaranteeing additional investment to support other markets at this time, the Wilson, NC site does offer the possibility for future expansion.

“SCHOTT’s decision to select our state for this important project shows once again that North Carolina is a global leader for biotechnology and life sciences,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “From our expertise in biomanufacturing to the proven education and training systems that are critical for workforce development, global companies recognize North Carolina’s clear advantages as a place to do business.”

The project location is contingent on final real estate negotiations. SCHOTT Pharma worked with state and local organizations to locate the project, including the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). The North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Wilson County, the City of Wilson, the Wilson Economic Development Council, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, and the Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center at North Carolina State University also participated.

“North Carolina’s pro-growth and low-tax policies, along with the $40 million investment in the new biologics training facility at Wilson Community College, are paying off for Wilson County and the BioPharma Crescent,” said North Carolina Senator Buck Newton. “SCHOTT Pharma’s $371 million capital investment and 401 high-wage jobs will strengthen our local economy. We look forward to a long and successful future for them here in Wilson.”