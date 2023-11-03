Texas Instruments Breaks Ground On 2nd Utah Plant

Texas Instruments recently broke ground on its second plant in Lehi, Utah – a move Gov. Spencer Cox said will be “transformative” for the state.

“We are proud that semiconductors – made in Utah by Utahns – will power the innovation that is foundational to our country’s economic and national security,” Cox said.

The global semiconductor manufacturer will construct a 300-mm semiconductor wafer fabrication plant – LFAB2 – that will connect to its existing plant.

TI President and Chief Executive Officer Haviv Ilan said the additional plant is “an important step forward” on expanding TI’s manufacturing presence in Utah.

“This new fab is part of our long-term, 300-mm manufacturing roadmap to build the capacity our customers will need for decades to come,” said Ilan. “At TI, our passion is to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. We are proud to be a growing member of the Utah community, and to manufacture analog and embedded processing semiconductors that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system today.”

In February, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity issued a post-performance tax reduction for the TI facility as part of the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing program.

“We’re excited Texas Instruments has decided to build a second factory in Lehi,” said Ryan Starks, the Office of Economic Opportunity’s Executive Director. “This new factory will bring significant capital investment to the state along with hundreds of high-tech jobs. This is a big win for the state and Lehi City.”

LFAB2, according to TI, will create about 800 jobs and production could begin as early as 2026.