Spotsylvania County is Virginia’s strategic location for economic development.

With Interstate 95 carrying thousands of people through the county everyday, Spotsylvania has quickly become a hub of economic activity.

Being less than 50 miles from both Washington D.C and Richmond, VA provides Spotsylvania businesses access to a large and diverse workforce. The location combined with lower average operating costs than Northern Virginia makes it easy to understand why so many business are finding their spot in Spotsylvania.