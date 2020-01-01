Spotsylvania County is Virginia’s strategic location for economic development.

With Interstate 95 carrying thousands of people through the county everyday, Spotsylvania has quickly become a hub of economic activity.

Being less than 50 miles from both Washington D.C and Richmond, VA provides Spotsylvania businesses access to a large and diverse workforce. The location combined with lower average operating costs than Northern Virginia makes it easy to understand why so many business are finding their spot in Spotsylvania.

Site Selection

Spotsylvania is a highly sought after location for businesses due it's strategic location in the mid-atlantic region.

  • Approximately 50 miles from both Washington, D.C. and Richmond, VA
  • Three major airports are within a 90 minute drive
  • Interstate 95 runs directly through the County
  • 60 percent of the nation’s popultaion is within a one day drive
  • Commuter rail service to Washington, D.C.
  • Within two hours of the Port of Hampton Roads
  • Positioned between three major military bases: Quantico, Fort A.P. Hill and NSWC Dahlgren
  • Part of the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Metropolotan Statistical Area (MSA)
About Spotsylvania

With over 400 square miles of natural beauty and unique attractions, Spotsylvania County is an inspiring destination that stirs visitors to explore what it offers for adventure, sightseeing, and recreation.

Workforce Development

Spotsylvania County has strong partnerships with local workforce agencies. We can assist your business in finding solutions to develop a strong employee base that is essential to a successful company.

Strategic Location

Spotsylvania County is a part of the Greater Fredericksburg Region and has served as a center for industry and commerce due its position as a crossroads for highway and rail.

