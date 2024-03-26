March / April 2024 Issue: A New Season For Location Decisions

The March / April 2024 Issue
ON THE COVER
Site Selection For Advanced Manufacturing | These modern manufacturers value workers, speed-to-market, and a supportive environment in location decision-making.
FEATURES
Exploring The Energy Future | Availability and reliability of power is more crucial than ever to finding the ideal long-term location.
Military Communities Serve As Opportunity Zones For Nearby Cities | Federal Opportunity Zones can offer great potential to defense contractors seeking to establish or expand operations.
Pennsylvania Governor’s Report | Governor Shapiro launches the Commonwealth’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in more than two decades.
SPECIAL REPORTS
Digital Adaption Key To Manufacturing | Embracing new technologies will be an important avenue as growth as companies evolve with the market.
Pandemic Spurred Competitive Landscape In Food Processing | As consumer preferences change and workforce availability evolves, the industry is also changing.
Life Sciences Industry Continues To Thrive | Biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms are seeking an educated workforce and access to necessary resources.
More Than Buildings, A Hub For Growth | From office parks to industrial districts, diversified sites offer a swath of resources to help businesses thrive.
Arizona Attracts ‘Record Investments,’ ‘Major” Economic Wins | The Grand Canyon State attracted a plethora of companies in 2023, and the semiconductor industry was just one standout.
Connecticut Sees Growth In Workforce, Emerging Industries | A growing population and a digital direction for the financial and insurance industries could set Connecticut up for business.
New York State Returns To ‘Cutting Edge’ Of Manufacturing, Innovation | In the Empire State, leadership across the state is revitalizing the economy through strong initiatives.
South Carolina Is ‘Firing On All Cylinders’ Governor Says | The Palmetto State is seeing record growth in new investment, job creation, and exports.
Oklahoma Sees ‘Tremendous Growth’ In New, Existing Companies | Expanding the economy in the Sooner State is supported by effective economic development programs.
Wyoming: Open For Opportunity | A long-time tax climate leader, the Equality State is attracting investment from a variety of industries.
Workforce Focus: From Campus To Careers | Higher education partnerships with employers reflect renewed collaboration and action.
BUSINESS REPORTS
Illinois: Business, Civic Leaders Build On Momentum | In 2023, nearly $5 billion in private investments were drawn to the state.
Maryland: Incentive Programs Target Range Of Companies | A package of incentives, coupled with the state’s other advantages, have attracted a variety of businesses.
New Jersey: Economic Growth Renewed | The Garden State had a landmark year in 2023, with tech developments helping to lead the way.
DEPARTMENTS
Profile: BioPharma Crescent of North Carolina | This five-county region in eastern North Carolina is home to biopharma firms from around the world.
Profile: South Carolina | The South Carolina Department of Commerce’s new brand campaign reinforces the state’s commitment to companies’ long-term success.
Why…? Mississippi with Bill Cork, Executive Director, Mississippi Development Authority | The Magnolia State supports speed-to-market through Ready Sites, workforce training, and strategic location.
Q&A: Chicago Offers Robust Business Climate | With a clear view on what the future holds, World Business Chicago Chief Growth Officer Kyle Schulz shares why a Chicagoland location is a strong base for business.
Q&A: Ready For Business In Pasco County, FL | This high-growth region on Florida’s west coast offers sites, facilities, and quality of life.
The Last Word: Workforce | Now more than ever, choosing an ideal location calls for insight from the human resources department.
FIRST WORD
New Season For Location Decisions
The manufacturing sector continued its significant investments in new and expanding facilities in 2023 at a steady clip — a continuation of record capital investments in motion during 2022. In the U.S., federal incentive legislation has been a significant catalyst for both foreign and domestic companies. Still, challenges remain. Interest rates, workforce needs, and supply chain are front and center for decision-makers.
Along with the challenges come opportunities, however. Advanced manufacturing operations are using automation both to speed production and augment workforce, and this helps to mitigate some of the obstacles. This issue’s cover story focuses on some of the ways companies in this space are finding solutions.
Partnerships with higher education and training centers continue to be a strong resource for businesses seeking a skilled workforce and a ready talent pipeline. The Workforce Focus shares insight on renewed collaboration for business and academia. Meanwhile, energy demand and reliability are high on the list of factors for energy-intensive manufacturers, and “Exploring Energy” looks at several locations and activities there.
As the economic landscape continues its march into 2024, site selection decision-makers are honing their list of key factors and exploring new avenues.