March / April 2024 Issue: A New Season For Location Decisions

FEATURES

Exploring The Energy Future | Availability and reliability of power is more crucial than ever to finding the ideal long-term location.

Military Communities Serve As Opportunity Zones For Nearby Cities | Federal Opportunity Zones can offer great potential to defense contractors seeking to establish or expand operations.

Pennsylvania Governor’s Report | Governor Shapiro launches the Commonwealth’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in more than two decades.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Digital Adaption Key To Manufacturing | Embracing new technologies will be an important avenue as growth as companies evolve with the market.

Pandemic Spurred Competitive Landscape In Food Processing | As consumer preferences change and workforce availability evolves, the industry is also changing.

Life Sciences Industry Continues To Thrive | Biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms are seeking an educated workforce and access to necessary resources.

More Than Buildings, A Hub For Growth | From office parks to industrial districts, diversified sites offer a swath of resources to help businesses thrive.

Arizona Attracts ‘Record Investments,’ ‘Major” Economic Wins | The Grand Canyon State attracted a plethora of companies in 2023, and the semiconductor industry was just one standout.

Connecticut Sees Growth In Workforce, Emerging Industries | A growing population and a digital direction for the financial and insurance industries could set Connecticut up for business.

New York State Returns To ‘Cutting Edge’ Of Manufacturing, Innovation | In the Empire State, leadership across the state is revitalizing the economy through strong initiatives.

South Carolina Is ‘Firing On All Cylinders’ Governor Says | The Palmetto State is seeing record growth in new investment, job creation, and exports.

Oklahoma Sees ‘Tremendous Growth’ In New, Existing Companies | Expanding the economy in the Sooner State is supported by effective economic development programs.

Wyoming: Open For Opportunity | A long-time tax climate leader, the Equality State is attracting investment from a variety of industries.

Workforce Focus: From Campus To Careers | Higher education partnerships with employers reflect renewed collaboration and action.

BUSINESS REPORTS

Illinois: Business, Civic Leaders Build On Momentum | In 2023, nearly $5 billion in private investments were drawn to the state.

Maryland: Incentive Programs Target Range Of Companies | A package of incentives, coupled with the state’s other advantages, have attracted a variety of businesses.

New Jersey: Economic Growth Renewed | The Garden State had a landmark year in 2023, with tech developments helping to lead the way.