SouthWest Water Company Expands Headquarters In Sugar Land, Texas

SouthWest Water Company has relocated its Sugar Land, Texas, headquarters to a 41,114-square-foot facility as part of its 15-year lease at Sugar Land Town Square. The company is owner and operator of regulated water and wastewater systems.

This headquarters expansion is expected to create 20 jobs, according to the Sugar Land Economic Development.

“It’s our mission to see our local companies prosper,” said Economic Development and Tourism Director for Sugar Land Elizabeth Huff. “This expansion aligns with our commitment to fostering a thriving business ecosystem, creating job opportunities and enhancing the overall quality of life in our community.”

Rob MacLean, SouthWest Water Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said the company has been in Sugar Land since 1985.

“This thriving community has provided us with the tools needed for us to expand, from its reliable infrastructure, educated talent pool and pro-business policies,” MacLean said. “This strategic move not only reinforces our dedication to the region but also underscores the tremendous support that the city provides to its local businesses.”

The site was previously occupied by Minute Maid.

SouthWest Water was established in 1891 as East Whittier Land & Water Company and operates in seven states.