Sofidel Invests $185M To Expand Ohio Plant 

The Sofidel tissue paper group is strengthening its production capacity with a $185 million investment in its Circleville, Ohio integrated plant. The project will help meet the growing demand in the U.S. for the company’s Regina, Nicky and customer brands. In 2022, the U.S. market accounted for nearly 27% of Sofidel’s revenues.

The project includes construction of a new facility that will house a new Valmet DCT 200 paper mill machine, which will start operation in late 2025 with a production capacity of 70,000 metric tons per year. The Circleville plant — already home to two Valmet Advantage NTT paper mill machines — will reach a production capacity of over 200,000 metric tons per year (up 50%) and become Sofidel’s most important production site globally.

“Last year, we celebrated our first 10 years in the U.S. market: 10 years of development and growth,” said Luigi Lazzareschi, Sofidel CEO. “Thanks in part to the close-knit and capable U.S. team and our excellent relationships with institutions, from the state of Ohio to the local communities that have always supported us, we open our second decade of operations in the U.S. with this investment in the Circleville plant. Today, Sofidel America has production sites in six states, and this operation will enable us to further meet the growing demand from our customers and continue to fuel our growth in this country.”

The Ohio plant was Sofidel’s first greenfield investment in the U.S., and to date is the company’s most modern and sustainable plant. Located on a 280-acre site, the plant sits in an area rich in water, gas, and electricity, and is close to a strategic logistics hub for distribution operators, with intermodal transport systems and major urban centers within a few hundred miles.

A subsidiary of the Sofidel Group, Sofidel America was established in 2012 through the acquisition of the Cellynne tissue company and two plants in Green Bay, WI and Henderson, NV. Sofidel America also has operations in Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania.